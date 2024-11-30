Why do people care about fighter pay?

Why wouldn't you want someone who entertains you to make more money? And maybe the people watching want to go into the sport or have friends and family that do. People who ask this question basically always reveal themselves as not training themselves.



I read comics, and naturally if an artist and a writer is making only like 20k or something that is concerning because it means that there are probably going to be less comics. If you listen to indie music, wouldn't you have some concern that some of your favorites barely make any money, it could force them into early retirement or prevent future artist from pursuing the same career.



Now, the economics of comics and indie music may demand their low pay, but for the case of the UFC which makes a lot of money, they have no reason not to pay their athletes more other than leverage.