Why do people care about fighter pay?

simple question out of pure curiosity.
I’m not disagreeing it’s too low. It is definitely too low.

Can anyone tell me why they care though? Is it about opposing the rich and powerful in a general sense?





My opinion: I personally don’t care because like, it doesn’t affect me. If I was going to lobby for higher pay, these famous athletes who earn above median income would not be the top professions on my list. I’m not even sure they respect the average person anyway or are amazing people, so I don’t feel morally obliged.
 
Because it gives them better fighters.
We should go back to bumfights instead if you ask me.
 
I like to think that the greatest martial artists in the world can make their dreams come true (through earned wealth), therefore creating greater incentives for future generations to grow the sport and continue to entertain us with beautiful violence!!🥰
For me its a sense a fairness.

I think everyone should be compensated fairly.

I like fighting/ the sport. If its making billions, why cant they be compensated like in other sports?

Further they are literally putting their bodies on the line for my entertainment. Its not like pool or darts
 
I'm still fucked up on anesthesia so don't expect a detailed retort, but man, to me, "I don't care because it doesn't effect me" is just such a weird philosophy for people to defend, especially when you have to narrow it to a specific example in order to say that, when the example is indicative of a systemic issue that definitely does effect you

*Edit* it just reminds of that super Facebook-y stance of "Why should some burger flipper make as much as me?" when it's like "My guy, they want you asking the question downwards so you're part of the support against them, and by extension, yourself. The question is why aren't you both making more? Don't hold the workers down. Eviscerate the bourgeoisie!
 
Why wouldn't you want someone who entertains you to make more money? And maybe the people watching want to go into the sport or have friends and family that do. People who ask this question basically always reveal themselves as not training themselves.

I read comics, and naturally if an artist and a writer is making only like 20k or something that is concerning because it means that there are probably going to be less comics. If you listen to indie music, wouldn't you have some concern that some of your favorites barely make any money, it could force them into early retirement or prevent future artist from pursuing the same career.

Now, the economics of comics and indie music may demand their low pay, but for the case of the UFC which makes a lot of money, they have no reason not to pay their athletes more other than leverage.
 
1) It will attract better fighters
2) It's a brutal sport and career path, that we enjoy and want to grow, not stagnate or shrink (see point 1). They deserve good recompense, especially if you look at what so, so, so many other athletes make for less sacrifice.
3) Why care about your community? Neighbor? Country? The planet? Why want anyone other than yourself to flourish or be successful, especially athletes you admire? Honestly it's kind of a weird question to me.
 
The contracts are a much bigger issue than fighter pay, in my opinion. You can't be labeled an independent contractor while being treated like an employee. Its an exploitative way of doing business.
 
Because it holds back the sport.

If there was a more even revenue split and better contracts for the fighters, I bet over time more people would look to MMA as a viable career.

Would you get your skull caved in for 8 grand you keep 25% of if you’re lucky? I wouldn’t and most other people wouldn’t either.
 
The bottom line is that the more they pay, the better athletes we are going to get for fighting. Do I want some scrubby Bush League sport that doesn't pay very well? No because that's not where the best talent is going to go.

Also, most of us reach a point of emotional maturity in our lives when we begin to care about others in our external environment that don't directly impact us. The perspective of an immature person prevents a conception of why that would be. It's a real thing though, trust me.
 
They don’t.

If fans on here did they would do more to support the fighters.
 
The fighters should actually be paying Dana & the UFC to take part in the opportunity to fight in the UFC

Dana & the UFC has done more for MMA than any other fight org, Dana & the UFC were bleeding money when they first started, only when they started making money, people started crying on how "greedy" Dana & the UFC is and how they pay their fighters very little

Dana & the UFC isn't forcing those fighters to fight in the UFC, they can always fight somewhere else
 
