Why do people assume that bad people have "small penises", Why is it right to penis shame?

Serious question.A while back, I remember a Mass shooting happen, I forgot which exactly it was, but I remember a women typing "He must of had a small penis" with a shitload of likes and it obviously was a top comment on facebook.Why is this ok? Why do people assume that bad people, automatically have small penises? Why doesn't anybody say this is fucked up to people who actually have small penises?I never hear people saying "That chick must of had a huge vagina, thats why she went on a killing spree" or "That chick had no tits and no ass, no wonder she is an asshole"...Imagine if somebody said that, can you imagine how offensive that would be to the general public? That person would be ostracized from society.But when it comes to penises and body shaming a man, it's suddenly ok?I don't even get the insult tho, what if for some reason the news decided to give out info on the Mass shooters Penis and it turned out to be big..Would that women who did the comment be like "oooo shit he has a big penis, I can't believe that wasn't the root of the problem"For some reason when somebody is an asshole/Mass shooter, it all comes down to a man's penis. Not to having a fucked up childhood or fucked up thoughts.Im not even saying a women should like small penises or anything like that, it's like some men who don't like small perky tits, or small asses...I understand people have different taste but why must you assume the absolute qualities of a man stem from a small penis...I don't understand that fucked up logic.It also comes to opinions of people. If somebody disagrees with somebody or if somebody has the "wrong" opinion, they equate it with a person having a small penis. Seriously Penis Size = The root of a persons opinion, now a days.Hell they even tried to say Hitler had a micropenis, trying to equate all the evil he did because of the size of his penis. Again trying to create a stigma around a small Penis size..BTW there is zero evidence that hitler had a small penis.It's in the culture all around us...There is this negative stigma of guys with small penises trying to over compensate, being assholes, etc....I feel that people just keep this stigma going without actually having experience men with small penises acting like this....Most people have no idea what a man's penis size is.Can you imagine actually being a male with a small penis and reading comments like "He had a small penis thats why he killed those people", mean while you are a regular guy living your life, who isn't an asshole. Hell just imagine being around an environment of small penis jokes being a thing with both men and women. It must be tough.Seriously being a male with a small penis, has to be the hardest thing out there....You are the joke of the world by both men/women. It's really fucked up if you think about it and a huge double standard.And Nobody is standing up for these men......Absolutely nobody....The Penis shaming is acceptable in society.Do you think eventually society will stand up for these men, just like they stood up for fat/no tits/no ass/giant gap vaginas?P.S I felt like I just wrote some stand up comedy.