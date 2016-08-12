  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Why do people assume that bad people have "small penises", Why is it right to penis shame?

Serious question.

A while back, I remember a Mass shooting happen, I forgot which exactly it was, but I remember a women typing "He must of had a small penis" with a shitload of likes and it obviously was a top comment on facebook.


Why is this ok? Why do people assume that bad people, automatically have small penises? Why doesn't anybody say this is fucked up to people who actually have small penises?


I never hear people saying "That chick must of had a huge vagina, thats why she went on a killing spree" or "That chick had no tits and no ass, no wonder she is an asshole"...Imagine if somebody said that, can you imagine how offensive that would be to the general public? That person would be ostracized from society.

But when it comes to penises and body shaming a man, it's suddenly ok?

I don't even get the insult tho, what if for some reason the news decided to give out info on the Mass shooters Penis and it turned out to be big..Would that women who did the comment be like "oooo shit he has a big penis, I can't believe that wasn't the root of the problem"


For some reason when somebody is an asshole/Mass shooter, it all comes down to a man's penis. Not to having a fucked up childhood or fucked up thoughts.


Im not even saying a women should like small penises or anything like that, it's like some men who don't like small perky tits, or small asses...I understand people have different taste but why must you assume the absolute qualities of a man stem from a small penis...I don't understand that fucked up logic.

It also comes to opinions of people. If somebody disagrees with somebody or if somebody has the "wrong" opinion, they equate it with a person having a small penis. Seriously Penis Size = The root of a persons opinion, now a days.

Hell they even tried to say Hitler had a micropenis, trying to equate all the evil he did because of the size of his penis. Again trying to create a stigma around a small Penis size..BTW there is zero evidence that hitler had a small penis.

22-120117-historians_believe_hitler_suffered_from_rare_penis_deformity.jpg



It's in the culture all around us...There is this negative stigma of guys with small penises trying to over compensate, being assholes, etc....I feel that people just keep this stigma going without actually having experience men with small penises acting like this....Most people have no idea what a man's penis size is.


Can you imagine actually being a male with a small penis and reading comments like "He had a small penis thats why he killed those people", mean while you are a regular guy living your life, who isn't an asshole. Hell just imagine being around an environment of small penis jokes being a thing with both men and women. It must be tough.


Seriously being a male with a small penis, has to be the hardest thing out there....You are the joke of the world by both men/women. It's really fucked up if you think about it and a huge double standard.


And Nobody is standing up for these men......Absolutely nobody....The Penis shaming is acceptable in society.


Do you think eventually society will stand up for these men, just like they stood up for fat/no tits/no ass/giant gap vaginas?


P.S I felt like I just wrote some stand up comedy.
 
Sounds like you got a small penis.

Damn you vertical leap, beat me to it.
 
We need a war on penis-shaming. In the meantime I'll consider pussy to be a safe space.
 
Leroy Jenkins said:
This is exactly what Im talking about...I have a certain opinion, "Must have small Penis".


Tired of people equating Opinions with Penis size.
It's like a figure of speech. You sound like a whiny bitch, so I said you have a small penis.
 
vertical_leap said:
It's like a figure of speech. You sound like a whiny bitch, so I said you have a small penis.
But why? Where is the study or anything that people with small penises are whiny bitches?


I met a lot of whiny bitches in my life, doubt they all had small penises.
 
Cubo de Sangre said:
We need a war on penis-shaming. In the meantime I'll consider pussy to be a safe space.
Specifically a war on boner shaming. I should be able to proudly walk through the office with a stiff one without having to worry about HR.
 
Leroy Jenkins said:
But why? Where is the study or anything that people with small penises are whiny bitches?


I met a lot of whiny bitches in my life, doubt they all had small penises.
Well if someone is irritating and uncooperative I might call them a dick. I don't think all people with dicks are bad people. It's a figure of speech.
 
Leroy made a shit thread in the heavies earlier where everyone made fun of him(guess in what way) for trolling.

He decided to take his shitty trolling here. Pay him no mind.
 
Chicks aren't good at insults. It's always you must not get laid. Must have small dick. And the funny thing is, they actually think it's funny. Women aren't funny or clever in general.
 
J. Bernie Cunningham said:
Leroy made a shit thread in the heavies earlier where everyone made fun of him(guess in what way) for trolling.

He decided to take his shitty trolling here. Pay him no mind.
It inspired me to explore this issue to the root.


MonkeyGirl said:
Man with a smaller penis have a tendency to overcompensate in other things, such as calling another man beta, so he can feel superior to the others without needing to analyze his own failure.
I am a girl. Trust me, it doesn't happen all the time, but sometimes, when a guy is not sure about his package, he goes over the top in other things.
This post in particular. I know she isn't a women but I know people have this bias against smaller penises so I decided to make the thread.
 
Pretty sure the more guns you own the smaller your penis is. How nice of a car you buy also correlates to penis size.


Your opinions don't matter.
 
