Because his sole reason for existence was to prop up Dana's argument that Jones was the GOAT. Same reason the announcement team said it over and over.



Once that was accomplished he was tossed in the trash. The same place he was put when they promoted Francis as the future of the HW division before him and Stipe first fought. But yeah they dusted him out of the UFC trash bin solely because he had promotional worth (so they said he was the GOAT HW). Now that he served that goal, no retirement speech necessary... back in the trash he goes.



Where the best fight the best baby! And as Dana said the other night... does anyone DARE to question Jon is the #1 P4P now?!? After all, NO ONE has done that to Stipe!! Well except for the last guy to fight him before he retired from fighting half a decade ago. But yeah it TOTALLY blows the mind that Jon won. Just like Paul beating Tyson TOTALLY proves he is championship material. DID YOU SEE THE ABS ON TYSON AND STIPE!???? Sure they were retired for many years but they had ABS!!!! No WAY beating someone with abs doesn't make you the #1 P4P fighter on Earth.



Best. Fight. The Best.