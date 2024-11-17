Feels bad for Stipe.

Dude is one of the greatest heavyweights ever but he has a rough couple of years.



Was openly disrespected in the first Francis fight. Won that, thank God, but that was probably his peak and he started to fall.

Got KOed by DC after an eye poke. I love DC and glad he became champion but had to hurt.

Was swept aside for Brock when he deserved an instant rematch. Thankfully, Cormier vs Brock never happened.

Stipe got his rematch and won. Won the trilogy but dude looked way different and clearly past his prime.

Got brutalized by Francis. You could see his frustration and he kinda knew he was fucked after the first round.

Was once against swept aside for years. He did not deserve an instant rematch but UFC forgot that he existed.

Was basically dragged out of retirement for Jon Jones.

Got brutally KOed and retired.

Did not even get a video package when Carla Fucking whatsherface was given a tribute by the UFC.





I fully believe Prime Stipe would have given Jones a much tougher fight. Seeing him in the cage last fight was painful as I've been following him since the Fabio mauling. . Pity because he is truly a super nice guy, a role model and a hero even outside the cage. Been a rough couple of years but he is still the UFC HW Goat.