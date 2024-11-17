  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Feels bad for Stipe.

Dude is one of the greatest heavyweights ever but he has a rough couple of years.

Was openly disrespected in the first Francis fight. Won that, thank God, but that was probably his peak and he started to fall.
Got KOed by DC after an eye poke. I love DC and glad he became champion but had to hurt.
Was swept aside for Brock when he deserved an instant rematch. Thankfully, Cormier vs Brock never happened.
Stipe got his rematch and won. Won the trilogy but dude looked way different and clearly past his prime.
Got brutalized by Francis. You could see his frustration and he kinda knew he was fucked after the first round.
Was once against swept aside for years. He did not deserve an instant rematch but UFC forgot that he existed.
Was basically dragged out of retirement for Jon Jones.
Got brutally KOed and retired.
Did not even get a video package when Carla Fucking whatsherface was given a tribute by the UFC.


I fully believe Prime Stipe would have given Jones a much tougher fight. Seeing him in the cage last fight was painful as I've been following him since the Fabio mauling. . Pity because he is truly a super nice guy, a role model and a hero even outside the cage. Been a rough couple of years but he is still the UFC HW Goat.
 
He didn't get a video package because Carla Esparza whatsherface announced beforehand that it would be her last fight, and Stipe didn't. He deliberately left things up in the air, saying "we'll see"

I think it was a spur of the moment decision to pull the plug just then. And having done so he wouldn't have wanted to have to stick around through a video package, anyways. It was very "that's the news and I am outta here."
 
They might just do something for him later, but yknow he was never really a guy who got on with Dana and might not care for it.
 
Stipe had plenty of low grumbles but he always said well, isn't that normal in any job? Nah, that's not going to be an issue. If/when he gets into the Hall of Fame there will be packages and he will be suitably touched and grateful, but he doesn't crave or need them. He won't be Jon bawling about "his special night".
 
I felt worse for JP Buys

Stipe doesn't need to prove anything at 42 years old
 
To be honest he got off kinda light.

He wasnt knocked out or severely injured. Even after all those elbows he still was able to go 2 more rounds

It sucks more for the fans who hoped to see him in good form.
 
The worst part is he's being shit on to enhance the Jon vs Aspinall narrative.

People saying he only showed up for a payday and stuff like that, it's just disrespectful.

He looked to be in great shape, he still had that classic poker face and durability, imagine your last two fights were Ngannou and Jon freaking Jones and people act like you suck because you lost to them.
 
Has he been cleared for internal damage? Jones heel folded Stipe's body what looked a displacement of multiple organs.
 
Prime Stipe definitely wouldve given Jones a tougher fight. But dont feel bad dude. Stipe is relieved to be retired. Dudes the happiest guy in the world now. Just gets to do what he loves fighting fires plus hes rich with a hot wife and nice family. Hes riding off into the sunset. Losing to the GOAT when everyone knows youre past your prime is not a bad way to do it.
 
What a waste of a titlefight.
 
Stipe spent 2018 to 2020 fighting dc 3x, waited a year for Ngannou, then 3 for Jones. It's hard to feel bad for someone so inactive.
 
Indeed. He could have easily quit when he was getting elbowed to death.
 
Draged out of retirement? Gotta disagree with you there boss.

He made his choice. GSP and Khabib get called out all the time but they stay out.

Not only did Stipe decide to come back, he was willing to sit out for another year when Jon got injured. Can't feel bad for him.
 
I'd wager they're inducting him into the hall of fame next year and told him not to mention retirement to not de-hype what little hype the fight had. If everyone knows he's coming in there for one last paycheck, which is what it was, there would be even less interest.

Chucky vs Chandler was the saving grace of the card.
 
If you didnt watch the prelims, this card was a major dissapointment
 
Stipe Is Proven for sure. He was a great Champion, always fought the best HWs.

Pico's decade-long-plus HW cowardice Still Keeps him from being a man - like Stipe.
 
TBH Stipe has always had about. . . oh, I'd say ONE trick/combo/flurry that has worked for him in HW. And honestly, seeing him spam it again and again against Jones was a bit sad. . . .not to mention how sad seeing Jones struggle to deal with it and literally turn 180 and run away several times. I was expecting Stipe out of there way sooner.
 
