Disrespected/Underdog Stipe is a mythical fighter.

Was underestimated in the Werdum fight, KOed the guy who beat Cain.
Was kinda overlooked in the JDS fight, KOed him.
Was massively disrespected in the first Francis fight, beat the hell out of him.
Was counted out in the DC rematch, KOed him.

Strangely, Stipe has displayed an iron chin in these fights. Ate hellish shots from Francis and DC but shrugged them off. I think JDS messed up his leg too?

Conversely, when he's confident, he gets KOed himself.
Struve.
DC 1.
Francis 2.

He's definitely overlooked and the Underdog in the Jones fight. Hmmmm.
 
Bro if you're right they should make you state secretary for science or some shit. Galaxy brain level analysis.
 
All of those fight odds were super even... he has never been heavily betted against in his career... not sure your point

In this fight hes getting the Randy Couture vs Tim Sylvia treatment and hes still only + 240 it should be +500 if he was being disrespected
 
