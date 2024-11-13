Disrespected/Underdog Stipe is a mythical fighter.

Was underestimated in the Werdum fight, KOed the guy who beat Cain.

Was kinda overlooked in the JDS fight, KOed him.

Was massively disrespected in the first Francis fight, beat the hell out of him.

Was counted out in the DC rematch, KOed him.



Strangely, Stipe has displayed an iron chin in these fights. Ate hellish shots from Francis and DC but shrugged them off. I think JDS messed up his leg too?



Conversely, when he's confident, he gets KOed himself.

Struve.

DC 1.

Francis 2.



He's definitely overlooked and the Underdog in the Jones fight. Hmmmm.