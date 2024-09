He had some potential, but now is 0-2 and his best win is… Matt Frevola? Why the heck did the UFC suddenly throw this guy to the wolves? Porier brought the worst gameplan in history of “attempt endless guillotines even though he’s never guillotined anyone in his career” and still knocked Benoit out. Then Moicano, a fringe ranked guy, absolutely embarrasses him in front of a home crowd.