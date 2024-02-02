Why did people have a problem with Condom Depot?

Years ago people were making fun of fighters being sponsored by Condom Depot. The UFC even banned them as a sponsor. And when the Reebok uniforms were announced, Dana specifically brought up Condom Depot as a reason they needed to move to uniforms and official UFC sponsors.

Flash forward to today. One of their main sponsors is a product for trimming your pubes:

One of their sponsors is another condom company:

www.ufc.com

UFC Expands Marketing Partnership With Trojan

New Trojan UFC Wrapping Station Reminds Fighters and Fans to “Protect Yourself at all Times”
www.ufc.com www.ufc.com

And they just announced a new sponsor, a provider of erectile disfunction pills:

www.ufc.com

UFC And Rizz Pharma Announce Multi-Year Live Event Marketing Partnership

www.ufc.com www.ufc.com

So what was the big deal with Condom Depo when they are sponsoring tons of similar companies? If they wanted to move on to more classy sponsorships they have utterly failed to do so.
 
The same reason they would have a problem with Tampax
Plus Dana didn't think of it
 
Because it's no Training Mask

qOgxcrMziojzWjMD-ZFvaA8GXZ984cjTKqigLEAnAaKIHAF93cBUg4Chbv1pWzbRNF6EKPvie8WINnZWC0-PdHw6FRDlSRPRIVwKJb44hApgSd1oZSMJqIMbvgzHnrt9-2rh6uug
 
What's even more funny is most MMA fans are young men and studies indicate than many (perhaps most) young men aren't getting laid. A higher percentage of young men than women are vigins or haven't had sex in the last year. And almost everyone agrees dating is tougher for men (regardless of age) than women. I have an online dating profile and my inbox has 2 messages sitting in it. Plus another 3 or 4 messages are from spam bots that are obviously fake.

So yeah, let's just feed young men advertisements about condoms and pubic hair razors even though they won't (or shouldn't) buy such products because they are home alone watching porn. Stupid.....

Didn't Autozone sponsor UFC for a while? At least that is reaching the target audience.
 
Trojan has more brand recognition and probably more money. Condom depot sounds like a place where hookers 💄 🌹 👅 💯 💯 re-up their supplies, not what a dude would buy before he makes a questionable decision with the 4/10 from the bar.

Also, young men shave their balls 🏀 🔥🥵. They also like ads that seem edgy with a touch of toilet 🚽 🪠 humor. Not a single product that would fit the bill better than Manscaped 🪒 🏀 ⚾.

Also here's some more emojis since you hate them:
🐻 💕 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦👨‍👩‍👦👴👵👩‍👩‍👧‍👦

#JustMyCents #BearLove #EmojiLife #NoGloveNoLove
 
Last edited:
Interesting. I tried online dating and it was fairly successful, and am now in a happy relationship as a result. I'm also a fairly average looking fellow, although I am tall, which certainly helps. You might just need to refine your profile a bit and be more aggressive in your outreach.

But my main reason for entering this thread is that I always thought it was funny that the condom depot logo was always on the fighter's ass...that is to say that their ass is where you deposit condoms. Childish, yes, but funny nonetheless.
 
Tony, is that you?
 
Oh, great another annoying gimmick. Can't you just not post like a retard?
 
Because the average viewers were a bunch of evangelistic hillbillies afraid of the power of genitals back then.
A women in every kitchen a gun in every house.

They rather put value and trust in a sponsor like Monster who's producing poison which keeps them going through their miserable routines.
 
Actually I just got out of a 3 year relationship so I'm fine for now. I used to have pretty good luck online dating but I think the sites made a lot of changes during the pandemic and now online dating is much tougher, and generally more crappy thanks to the company running the website, than it was prior to 2020.

As for Condom Depot, you are correct and not the first person to notice that the "Condom Depot" was printed right on the ass. The childish pervert in me thinks they did that on purpose and since we still remember it and talk about it I guess it worked. Edit- In fact I'm sure someone knew exactly what they were doing when they suggested the logo be printed right on the ass of the shorts.
 
Because they’re out there preventing babies. Maybe the haters are catholic or something. 🤷‍♂️
 
