Why did people have a problem with Condom Depot?

Years ago people were making fun of fighters being sponsored by Condom Depot. The UFC even banned them as a sponsor. And when the Reebok uniforms were announced, Dana specifically brought up Condom Depot as a reason they needed to move to uniforms and official UFC sponsors.
Flash forward to today. One of their main sponsors is a product for trimming your pubes:
One of their sponsors is another condom company:
And they just announced a new sponsor, a provider of erectile disfunction pills:
So what was the big deal with Condom Depo when they are sponsoring tons of similar companies? If they wanted to move on to more classy sponsorships they have utterly failed to do so.
