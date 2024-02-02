Why did people have a problem with Condom Depot?

Tronald Dump said: Interesting. I tried online dating and it was fairly successful, and am now in a happy relationship as a result. I'm also a fairly average looking fellow, although I am tall, which certainly helps. You might just need to refine your profile a bit and be more aggressive in your outreach.



But my main reason for entering this thread is that I always thought it was funny that the condom depot logo was always on the fighter's ass...that is to say that their ass is where you deposit condoms. Childish, yes, but funny nonetheless. Click to expand...

Actually I just got out of a 3 year relationship so I'm fine for now. I used to have pretty good luck online dating but I think the sites made a lot of changes during the pandemic and now online dating is much tougher, and generally more crappy thanks to the company running the website, than it was prior to 2020.As for Condom Depot, you are correct and not the first person to notice that the "Condom Depot" was printed right on the ass. The childish pervert in me thinks they did that on purpose and since we still remember it and talk about it I guess it worked. Edit- In fact I'm sure someone knew exactly what they were doing when they suggested the logo be printed right on the ass of the shorts.