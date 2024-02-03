Why are there 3 fights on UFC 299 prelims better than many Fight Night main events?

j18lee
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2008
- Messages
- 4,209
- Reaction score
- 917
The top fight on the UFC 299 Prelims would be one of the better/best Fight Night main events these days. Gamrot vs. RDA also would be pretty good. For WMMA, Chookagian vs. Barber would be better main event than many we had like Eye vs. Calvillo, Norma Dumont vs. Aspen Ladd, Rodriguez vs. Waterson.
Instead, we're getting Fight Night main events like Dolidze vs. Imavov, Hermansson vs. Pyfer, Tuivasa vs. Tybura.
What's the deal with that? 1) I thought UFC doesn't really care about PPV buys anymore because of their guaranteed deal with ESPN and 2) I don't think having 3 good prelim fights translates to PPV buys, maybe just the one prelim headliner.
Instead, we're getting Fight Night main events like Dolidze vs. Imavov, Hermansson vs. Pyfer, Tuivasa vs. Tybura.
What's the deal with that? 1) I thought UFC doesn't really care about PPV buys anymore because of their guaranteed deal with ESPN and 2) I don't think having 3 good prelim fights translates to PPV buys, maybe just the one prelim headliner.