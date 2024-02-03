Why are there 3 fights on UFC 299 prelims better than many Fight Night main events?

j18lee

j18lee

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2008
Messages
4,209
Reaction score
917
The top fight on the UFC 299 Prelims would be one of the better/best Fight Night main events these days. Gamrot vs. RDA also would be pretty good. For WMMA, Chookagian vs. Barber would be better main event than many we had like Eye vs. Calvillo, Norma Dumont vs. Aspen Ladd, Rodriguez vs. Waterson.

1706984765713.png

Instead, we're getting Fight Night main events like Dolidze vs. Imavov, Hermansson vs. Pyfer, Tuivasa vs. Tybura.

What's the deal with that? 1) I thought UFC doesn't really care about PPV buys anymore because of their guaranteed deal with ESPN and 2) I don't think having 3 good prelim fights translates to PPV buys, maybe just the one prelim headliner.
 
Kyler is such a stupid name. How could you have a kid and look at him and be like “let’s call him Kyler! It’s a hybrid of Kyle and Tyler!” which are also goofy fuckin names. What a stupid world we’re living in
 
heard the opening prelim of 300 will blow our minds

<{ByeHomer}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
UFC 299 vs UFC 300: Which card is better ATM?
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Cartiac
C
PurpleStorm
  • Sticky
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov Sat. Feb. 3 prelims 4pm et main 7pm et, ESPN+
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
1K
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,653
Messages
55,015,734
Members
174,553
Latest member
miketheavenger75

Share this page

Back
Top