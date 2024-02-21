299 is a BANGER of a card. Damn.

jeff7b9
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 24,112
- Reaction score
- 34,829
299 is a STACKED card.
I think that they basically decided to tank some of the fight cards in the first quarter of the year to stack 299 and 300 and I gotta say, I dig it.
MAIN CARD
Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Michael Venom Page vs. Kevin Holland
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
TV prelims
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
Early Prelims
Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev
Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz
(Personally I would switch bout order of Barber/Chook with the Michel Pereira fight, but that is a very minor nitpicky personal preference. I know the UFC is going to for some reason jam the WMMA in there like it or not, so at least this isnt on the main card, I will take that as a win)
______________________________________
In my opinion this should be the business model (which is pretty close to what we will see from now through UFC 300)
-stack the PPVs, 1x/month.
Every fight on the main card should be top 5 ranked fighters, and almost entirely meaningful matches
*with the exception of fan friendly matchups like Holland vs MVP, or wars with Mike Perry, Chris Lytle, Chris Leben, Wandy type of fighters
- less meaningful filler fights with ranked guys, such As two names coming off losses or past prime stars can headline fight nights
- let Apex cards function like the old Bellator contender series.
Almost like a feeder to the PPV
Basically this would create a tiered feeder system functioning within the UFC, so fans would be less annoyed with sub par matches being forced in between the higher level fights we actually want to see.
Tier System:
Top Tier:
PPV Headliner
PPV CoMain
PPV Maincard / Fight night Headliner
2nd tier:
PPV Prelims
Fight night Prelims
Feeder tier:
DW Contender Series
TUF
Feeder orgs on fightpass
Outside minor league tier
Regional/local MMA
Amateur MMA
I think that they basically decided to tank some of the fight cards in the first quarter of the year to stack 299 and 300 and I gotta say, I dig it.
MAIN CARD
Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Michael Venom Page vs. Kevin Holland
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
TV prelims
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
Early Prelims
Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev
Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz
(Personally I would switch bout order of Barber/Chook with the Michel Pereira fight, but that is a very minor nitpicky personal preference. I know the UFC is going to for some reason jam the WMMA in there like it or not, so at least this isnt on the main card, I will take that as a win)
______________________________________
In my opinion this should be the business model (which is pretty close to what we will see from now through UFC 300)
-stack the PPVs, 1x/month.
Every fight on the main card should be top 5 ranked fighters, and almost entirely meaningful matches
*with the exception of fan friendly matchups like Holland vs MVP, or wars with Mike Perry, Chris Lytle, Chris Leben, Wandy type of fighters
- less meaningful filler fights with ranked guys, such As two names coming off losses or past prime stars can headline fight nights
- let Apex cards function like the old Bellator contender series.
Almost like a feeder to the PPV
Basically this would create a tiered feeder system functioning within the UFC, so fans would be less annoyed with sub par matches being forced in between the higher level fights we actually want to see.
Tier System:
Top Tier:
PPV Headliner
PPV CoMain
PPV Maincard / Fight night Headliner
2nd tier:
PPV Prelims
Fight night Prelims
Feeder tier:
DW Contender Series
TUF
Feeder orgs on fightpass
Outside minor league tier
Regional/local MMA
Amateur MMA