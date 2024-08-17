Whose jimmies got rustled by Dricus the most: Izzy or Strickland?

Who jimmies did Dricus Du Plessis rustle more?

  • Total voters
    49
TITS

TITS

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
24,861
Reaction score
18,076
Going back to DDP's comment about being the only "real African", Israel has never gotten over it, a was still talking about it in an interview earlier this week. Then at UFC 290, he gets in the cage to face off with Dricus, but he was so rustled that he was practically speaking in tongues then dropped the N word 12 times. Then at the seasonal press conference, DDP really rustled Strickland, ultimately making him cry in front of a godawful comedian.



At first I thought it seemed like Strickland was way more rustled due to this emotional breakdown, but after watching yesterday's press conference I don't think I've seen a fighter's jimmies more rustled than Izzy's, and without Dricus even trying



So who got it the worst?
 
hq720.jpg



63660f10-60ed-11ea-b76f-b280eb32d94f


image-14337cd714.jpg


BeFunky-collage-1.jpg


1136954887.0.jpg
 
Last edited:
Strickland. Dude acts like the most macho tough guy that ever did macho and Dricus had him bawling on a podcast weeks after the presser and threatening murder if he repeated what he said about his dad.

Izzy is a metrosexual guy who's in touch with his feelings and wears makeup and jewellery and it shouldn't come across as a big surprise that he cried, bet he cries all the time. Plus a part of this beef feels manufactured on Izzy's part. He so desperately wants the narrative of this fight to be him being the conquering hero taking out the evil racist coloniser, and no doubt crying about his upbringing plays into the game he's playing.
 
Brendan Allen & Marvin Vettori. Those dudes were trying hard to stay relevant last night
 
Gotta go with Strickland. If anyone asks for it, it’s Strickland. Strickland just didn’t think someone would stoop that low
 
Obviously Strickland, since he was made to look like a hypocritical sissy..
 
Hmm, more people are posting Strickland, but the votes have Izzy in the lead. We'll see what happens after the fight.
 
Izzy literally cried in front of his opponent and a room full of men

He’s toast
 
Vampire life said:
He’s so fucking cringy
I can’t wait until he gets retired tonight and is out of the scene
Click to expand...
I'm with you. Meanwhile, Right before Izzy's race-obsessed defensive cringey rant in the cage, Duplesis was being a straight-up gentlemen and gracious about beating Rob. Real contrast of character.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Dricus Du Plessis: Israel Adesanya 'Behaved Like a Fool' During UFC 290 Confrontation
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
Kowboy On Sherdog
Robert Whittaker Expects Du Plessis vs. Adesanya to Go the Distance
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
mister piscadinha
mister piscadinha

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,296
Messages
56,044,647
Members
175,047
Latest member
Tahvo Kankkunen

Share this page

Back
Top