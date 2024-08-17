Whose jimmies got rustled by Dricus the most: Izzy or Strickland?

Going back to DDP's comment about being the only "real African", Israel has never gotten over it, a was still talking about it in an interview earlier this week. Then at UFC 290, he gets in the cage to face off with Dricus, but he was so rustled that he was practically speaking in tongues then dropped the N word 12 times. Then at the seasonal press conference, DDP really rustled Strickland, ultimately making him cry in front of a godawful comedian.







At first I thought it seemed like Strickland was way more rustled due to this emotional breakdown, but after watching yesterday's press conference I don't think I've seen a fighter's jimmies more rustled than Izzy's, and without Dricus even trying







So who got it the worst?