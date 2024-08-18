Who's the smallest UFC fighter that could beat this big, tall guy? (UFC 305)

jackleeb

jackleeb

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 23, 2022
Messages
432
Reaction score
628
dricus' south african friend/acquiantance... there's even another dude taller than him in fight week embedded episode 2 i think

must be 6'8", other dude is probably 6'10"giant.png
 
Most rugby players will have better endurance than MMA fighters and they train a lot of wrestling too. In the NRL in Australia (the most elite rugby comp in the world) they train multiple grappling sessions a week.

I think he would destroy anyone below middleweight.

If the other black rugby player was able to manhandle Aspinall, they would powerbomb anyone below middleweight through the floor.
 
Benji Snap said:
Most rugby players will have better endurance than MMA fighters and they train a lot of wrestling too. In the NRL in Australia (the most elite rugby comp in the world) they train multiple grappling sessions a week.

I think he would destroy anyone below middleweight.

If the other black rugby player was able to manhandle Aspinall, they would powerbomb anyone below middleweight through the floor.
Click to expand...


I kinda agree, but would the WW have to cut to ww or would it be open weight? Bc some WWs will weight 190 or more and i don't think they could just manhandle someone that big. I'd say 155. Maybe ilia or max. Lol
 
Etzebeth is a beast. Probably the most physical recent rugby player and has endurance. Has a mean streak.
 
He is also 100% natural

He would 100% pass USADA

2016-castle-lager-outgoing-tour-springbok-training-session.jpg
 
Sherdog is low key the gayest message board on the Internet. People here are obsessed with big, tall, jacked dudes.
 
FrankNStein said:
Sherdog is low key the gayest message board on the Internet. People here are obsessed with big, tall, jacked dudes.
Click to expand...
Because I like to see monsters fight each other. I think monster trucks are cool too, but I wouldn’t fuck a monster truck.
 
sanguinius said:
Because I like to see monsters fight each other. I think monster trucks are cool too, but I wouldn’t fuck a monster truck.
Click to expand...
That's your loss.

As a monster truck I am offended.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Fights to make after UFC 305
Replies
0
Views
55
tryfi
T
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya
Replies
11
Views
208
'Suga Daddy'
'Suga Daddy'
T
UFC 303 Main Event Replacement Fights that the UFC can do
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,405
Messages
56,051,295
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top