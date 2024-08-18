Who's the smallest UFC fighter that could beat this big, tall guy? (UFC 305)

Most rugby players will have better endurance than MMA fighters and they train a lot of wrestling too. In the NRL in Australia (the most elite rugby comp in the world) they train multiple grappling sessions a week.
I think he would destroy anyone below middleweight.
If the other black rugby player was able to manhandle Aspinall, they would powerbomb anyone below middleweight through the floor.
Because I like to see monsters fight each other. I think monster trucks are cool too, but I wouldn’t fuck a monster truck.Sherdog is low key the gayest message board on the Internet. People here are obsessed with big, tall, jacked dudes.
That's your loss.Because I like to see monsters fight each other. I think monster trucks are cool too, but I wouldn’t fuck a monster truck.