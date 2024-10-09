Who's the more dangerous batter Shohei Ohtani today or Barry Bonds during his 73 home run season?

Choose One

  • Total voters
    5
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,085
Reaction score
45,580
Regardless if Bonds was on roids, who was the more dangerous to pitch against in your opinion?

www.baseball-reference.com

Barry Bonds Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com

Check out the latest Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More of Barry Bonds. Get info about his position, age, height, weight, draft status, bats, throws, school and more on Baseball-reference.com
www.baseball-reference.com www.baseball-reference.com

www.baseball-reference.com

Shohei Ohtani Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More | Baseball-Reference.com

Check out the latest Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Rookie Status & More of Shohei Ohtani. Get info about his position, age, height, weight, draft status, bats, throws, school and more on Baseball-reference.com
www.baseball-reference.com www.baseball-reference.com

hq720.jpg
 
You have to take the roids into consideration though. Pre roids Bobby didn’t have that kind of sustained power.

I feel the same way about Mac too, and he was my favorite player.
 
Barry Bonds on his worst day was better than this fucking scrub
 
Bonds and it's not even remotely close, LOL.

Barry Bonds in his prime seasons was the greatest hitter of all time. Easy. Greater even than Ruth. In 2004 Bonds was intentionally walked 120 times. That was out of 617 plate appearances. Yet he was walked another 112 times on top of that because pitchers were too scared to throw it to him in the strike zone. They were desperately trying to cheese him to chase pitches in hopes he would strike out, or at least get behind early in the at-bat so that he would have to hit defensively, and not swing for the fence. He was beaned 9 times, and he sacrificed a fly ball 3 times for the team. Altogether, that means he was effectively being dodged 2 out of 5 trips to the plate. 40% of the time they were too scared to pitch to Bonds. Because his on-base percentage was above 60%.

And in 2001, the year he set the record, he hit those 73 home runs with 476 legitimate at-bats where they pitched to him. That's a home run every 6.5 trips to the plate: 15.3 home runs every 100 times they pitched to him.

And then you come to learn neither of those seasons was even his best overall year at the plate. That would be 2002. LOL, it's stupefying.

Comparatively, Ohtani is downright pedestrian. This year, they only avoided him 12.5% of the time (1 out of 8 at-bats). That's less than a third the rate they dodged Bonds. His home run rate against legitimate opportunities was a home run roughly every 12 trips, or 8.5 HRs every 100 real at-bats: barely more than half what Bonds did in 2001. His on-base percentage was 39%. Even with all his steals he produced the exact same number of total bases as Bonds did in 2001 despite having nearly 100 more total trips to the plate. He struck out 2x-3x as much as Bonds in those prime seasons despite that his slugging was so widely inferior.

This isn't comparing them as overall players. This is comparing them as pure hitters. It's like comparing Michael Jordan to Paul Pierce.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,271
Messages
56,311,539
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top