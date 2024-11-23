  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani - Who had the better 2024 year?

Choose One.

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
(Not including postseason stats/accomplishments)


Two of the very best in today's game.

Both deserving MVPs.

Who played the game better during the season?

Aaron_Judge_2018.jpg


5497.jpg
 
Not sure why we need to compare the two. But Ohtani did something no one has ever came close to doing before, and won a title. Pretty easy answer.
 
