WHO YOU GOT? (Ikram Aliskerov or Robert Whittaker)?

I'm very excited about this fight.



I think Aliskerov is a supremely-talented fighter, both as a striker and in submissions.

Obviously, as a World Sambo Champion, his grappling/wrestling is elite.



I watched several of Aliskerov's fights, and dude is also A KILLER . A true finisher, always looking to finish.

Kind of like a calm, Russian Pereira — except that he is grappling-heavy, rather than striking-heavy.

However, I think Aliskerov is a better striker than Pereira is a grappler.



That said, the only thing lacking in Aliskerov is speed .

I watched the Chimaev fight many times, and Aliskerov looked more like he was sparring, while Chimaev looked like he bills himself (a hungry wolf, lightning fast, deadly accurate).



While that Chimaev may be dead now, he did an incredible job against Aliskerov.

Ikram was just too slow ...



Therefore, if Whittaker wins, it's going to be on speed and timing + experience. Whittaker has that and can win by either.



That said, Aliskerov reminds me of "a Russian DDP" — except Aliskerov is a better striker and DDP, and 1000x better grappler.



Unless Robert Whittaker catches him, I think Ikram Aliskerov has a very real chance of destroying Robert Whittaker.

Aliskerov has that same "clamshell back" of DDP, who overpowered Whittaker, and dropped him with the jab.



Aliskerov I think has legit one-punch knockout power, is stronger than DDP, better fundamentals, and (again) a better grappler.



How do you see this going?