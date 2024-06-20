  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

WHO YOU GOT? (Ikram Aliskerov or Robert Whittaker)?

  • Aliskerov BY DECISION

    Votes: 4 7.7%

  • Aliskerov BY KO

    Votes: 17 32.7%

  • Aliskerov BY SUBMISSION

    Votes: 2 3.8%

  • *** DRAW ***

    Votes: 1 1.9%

  • Whittaker BY DECISION

    Votes: 23 44.2%

  • Whittaker BY KO

    Votes: 5 9.6%

  • Whittaker BY SUBMISSION

    Votes: 0 0.0%
IronGolem007

IronGolem007

I'm very excited about this fight.

I think Aliskerov is a supremely-talented fighter, both as a striker and in submissions.
Obviously, as a World Sambo Champion, his grappling/wrestling is elite.

I watched several of Aliskerov's fights, and dude is also A KILLER. A true finisher, always looking to finish.
Kind of like a calm, Russian Pereira — except that he is grappling-heavy, rather than striking-heavy.
However, I think Aliskerov is a better striker than Pereira is a grappler.

That said, the only thing lacking in Aliskerov is speed.
I watched the Chimaev fight many times, and Aliskerov looked more like he was sparring, while Chimaev looked like he bills himself (a hungry wolf, lightning fast, deadly accurate).

While that Chimaev may be dead now, he did an incredible job against Aliskerov.
Ikram was just too slow ...

Therefore, if Whittaker wins, it's going to be on speed and timing + experience. Whittaker has that and can win by either.

That said, Aliskerov reminds me of "a Russian DDP" — except Aliskerov is a better striker and DDP, and 1000x better grappler.

Unless Robert Whittaker catches him, I think Ikram Aliskerov has a very real chance of destroying Robert Whittaker.
Aliskerov has that same "clamshell back" of DDP, who overpowered Whittaker, and dropped him with the jab.

Aliskerov I think has legit one-punch knockout power, is stronger than DDP, better fundamentals, and (again) a better grappler.

How do you see this going?
 
Rob by decision. Too experienced at this high of a level and is on a mission to get another shot before his career is done.
 
On paper, I think this a very dangerous fight for Rob. However, fights do not happen in a vacuum. Ikram has had to cut weight twice and travelled to Saudi Arabia with little preparation. Rob is a veteran of 5 rounds on a full camp. I think you're right to characterize Ikram's speed as the main discrepancy, and I think these conditions will probably amplify how much faster/fluid Whittaker seems.
 
USA!USA! said:
Rob by decision. Too experienced at this high of a level and is on a mission to get another shot before his career is done.
Shaolin Alan said:
This could be a sunset fight for Mr Whittaker (chin is cracked); although, I hope I am wrong.

[<dunn]<WhitmanDefeat>

P.S: Solid analysis by @IronGolem007
Actually, I hope you're right.

Like Whittaker as a person, but am completely uninspired by him as a fighter.
 
Double weight cut, fight prep rhythm disrupted do to the change of opponent, change in opponent to a much higher ranked opponent, facing a great anti-wrestler. Everything is going against Aliskerov. Gotta go with Whittaker on this one. By DEC.
 
The Siege said:
Double weight cut, fight prep rhythm disrupted do to the change of opponent, change in opponent to a much higher ranked opponent, facing a great anti-wrestler. Everything is going against Aliskerov. Gotta go with Whittaker on this one. By DEC.
Rebuttal: Dagestani, used physical hardships.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Same I have this feeling he’ll get it. I hope I’m wrong though
If Bobby managed to survive the first two rounds, we know how it goes with him in those situations, and no reason to doubt him if it hits round 3. This might be Ikram's coming out party, though. I expect him to maintain a high ranking in their MW division for a while. This fight would be the catalyst. I think if Ikram wins its a stoppage.
 
I've got a feeling this fight will signify a real changing of the guard moment and Aliskerov catches Rob.
 
