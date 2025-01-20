  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Who wishes it was Beneil Dariush instead of Moicano to fight for the title?

I know they had a fight lined up in the past but it was cancelled, but who would have rather he fought instead and would he have given Islam a better challenge?
 
Islam would still finish, I don’t think via that same sequence but he would wilted Beniel eventually. Good chance via the same hold however


That new fore-arm grab darce he is slapping around though is gonna be extremely hard to defend. And he is always going to be able to front-headlock any LW/WW alive leading into the beginning of that head/arm hold

The way Islam jumped to it like lighting only tells me they drill the absolute fuck out of this move in camp/training and his 1st round squeeze pressure is probably insane with a life-time of squeezing mofos
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
I think Islam would have knocked dariush out in round 1, Dariush is so chinny now
I too see him finishing Dariush by KO if they ever fought. Dariush has good TDD so I think he would have put him more resistance against Islam's wrestling than Moicano but his chin and lack of athleticism would eventually catch up to him.
 
Fight would have been better for sure. Islam probably still wins but he isn't getting caught in a choke first round
 
Ehhh. I get people's thinking that the grappling would have been more competitive, but Dariush is just so slow on the feet, and chinny as all hell.

Islam probably gets Benny out of there in round 1 without even having to grapple.
 
I'd have like to see that it's a shame his title shot went to volk but volk earned and that's hard to debate
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Islam would still finish, I don’t think via that same sequence but he would wilted Beniel eventually. Good chance via the same hold however


That new fore-arm grab darce he is slapping around though is gonna be extremely hard to defend. And he is always going to be able to front-headlock any LW/WW alive leading into the beginning of that head/arm hold

The way Islam jumped to it like lighting only tells me they drill the absolute fuck out of this move in camp/training and his 1st round squeeze pressure is probably insane with a life-time of squeezing mofos
Darce is my go-to as well, and you can get it from so many "common" positions. Add Islam's unreal grappling skill and his forearm variant (that he seems to cinch up *immediately*) and it does indeed look like he has a great signature choke.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
Darce is my go-to as well, and you can get it from so many "common" positions. Add Islam's unreal grappling skill and his forearm variant (that he seems to cinch up *immediately*) and it does indeed look like he has a great signature choke.
I too am a darce chaser

{<redford}

I have super long arms in relation to my height, so I can figure-four on my bicep on most guys regardless of size
 
