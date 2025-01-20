Who wishes it was Beneil Dariush instead of Moicano to fight for the title?

Islam would still finish, I don’t think via that same sequence but he would wilted Beniel eventually. Good chance via the same hold however





That new fore-arm grab darce he is slapping around though is gonna be extremely hard to defend. And he is always going to be able to front-headlock any LW/WW alive leading into the beginning of that head/arm hold



The way Islam jumped to it like lighting only tells me they drill the absolute fuck out of this move in camp/training and his 1st round squeeze pressure is probably insane with a life-time of squeezing mofos