She Will be someone's VP pick before the convention.
She would be a good choice for any of them, both for her demographic influence and for her being a badass and good candidate for the job. I'm guessing that just before the convention is the most likely timing, because that's how it usually happens. But there's a small but real chance of there being a contested convention with Abrams being the presumptive pick of one of the people in the running for the nomination, I guess?
Word on the street is Bloomberg has her on lock with a 5 million dollar bribe........ errrr I mean contribution.
https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2020/2/11/1918418/-Bloomberg-and-Abrams-Money-CAN-Buy-You-Love
She has had nice things to say about him recently too. Despite all the fucked up recordings of him saying racist things.
And if Ms Abrams gives Mayor Mike a pass on "Stop&Frisk", so will the majority of African-Americans. After all, we African-Americans have given a pass to some of the most blatantly racist White Supremacist-Patriarchs for over two hundred years - from Jefferson and Madison to Hayes and Wilson to Reagan and Trump. Compared to these despicable and deplorable White men, Mayor Mike is like manna from heaven.
Gee, I looked at what those words actually said, and I think they were comparing to ex-U.S. presidents, and not Hitler or Satan.From the article:
Jesus fucking Christ. "Bloomberg might be racist, but if you compare him to Hitler or Satan, he looks amazing!"
It could be Warren since she is riding high after clocking Bloomberg.If it's before the convention it would have to be Buttigieg.
Edit: Warren could also try it to boost her numbers.
What’s the appeal of Stacey Abrams? All she’s done is lose an election and refuse to accept the results
Gee, I looked at what those words actually said, and I think they were comparing to ex-U.S. presidents, and not Hitler or Satan.
It could be Warren since she is riding high after clocking Bloomberg.
But let's not forget her blatant lying about Sanders.
Those ex US presidents didn't implement blatently racist policing or get a pass from black voters.
Reagan got 10% of the AA and 3% of the Hispanic vote.
A diversity hire. Democrats believe that black voters are such uninformed racists that they'll vote primarily for skin color, and a black VP will gain votes for someone who wouldn't otherwise have any black support.What’s the appeal of Stacey Abrams? All she’s done is lose an election and refuse to accept the results
That's not fair.Totally agree. I just view Warren as the type that would announce a VP beforehand to boost her campaign. I only mention Buttigieg because he cant win with <10% of the black vote.
Bloomberg has already floated Hillary and I can't see any of the others announcing before they actually win the nomination.
That's not fair.
Buttiigieg said he has support from Key and/or Peele. Or maybe they were talking about voting in general. And black people like Key and Peele. So his pulse is on the black vote.
Yeah but they also described them as “despicable and deplorable.” Jefferson and Madison and Hayes and Wilson. All despicable. There’s not really much harsher words left you can use for Hitler. But to be fair I didn’t read the whole article so idk the tone of it.Gee, I looked at what those words actually said, and I think they were comparing to ex-U.S. presidents, and not Hitler or Satan.
Which presidents implemented "blatantly racist policing" in your opinion?
That's not fair.
Buttiigieg said he has support from Key and/or Peele. Or maybe they were talking about voting in general. And black people like Key and Peele. So his pulse is on the black vote.
Strangely racist post.A diversity hire. Democrats believe that black voters are such uninformed racists that they'll vote primarily for skin color, and a black VP will gain votes for someone who wouldn't otherwise have any black support.