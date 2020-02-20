nostradumbass said: A diversity hire. Democrats believe that black voters are such uninformed racists that they'll vote primarily for skin color, and a black VP will gain votes for someone who wouldn't otherwise have any black support. Click to expand...

Strangely racist post.VP picks are pretty much always chosen to expand the base beyond the one the 'Candidate' seems to already have strong appeal to.Trump picked Pence to appeal to white male Conservatives and especially evangelicals as Trump was seen as 'not conservative' and 'not religious' within his chosen party and those are key constituents one needs to gain victory.Obama picked Biden as VP to broaden his support amongst whites and particularly seniors who may have looked at his age and race and him campaigning to be force of change, to give them comfort that old, reliable and white Joe would be looking over the shoulder and moderating things.Stacey Abrams is a very capable campaigner and rightfully being looked at by a lot of contenders due to her availability and appeal to certain key constituents. And while someone like Bloomberg or Mayor Pete, would benefit greatly with her as VP, someone like Bernie, not so much. Bernie would actually gain more with someone like Mayor Pete as his VP. Young, white, centrist.So why the racist rant by you when that is pretty much the appeal of almost VP candidates.