  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Elections Who wins the Stacey Abrams sweepstakes?

Fluffernutter

Fluffernutter

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jul 16, 2008
Messages
27,484
Reaction score
19,645
She Will be someone's VP pick before the convention.

Who picks her?
How early do they pick her?
 
Fluffernutter said:
She Will be someone's VP pick before the convention.

Who picks her?
How early do they pick her?
Click to expand...
She would be a good choice for any of them, both for her demographic influence and for her being a badass and good candidate for the job. I'm guessing that just before the convention is the most likely timing, because that's how it usually happens. But there's a small but real chance of there being a contested convention with Abrams being the presumptive pick of one of the people in the running for the nomination, I guess?
 
AndroidRage said:
Word on the street is Bloomberg has her on lock with a 5 million dollar bribe........ errrr I mean contribution.

https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2020/2/11/1918418/-Bloomberg-and-Abrams-Money-CAN-Buy-You-Love

She has had nice things to say about him recently too. Despite all the fucked up recordings of him saying racist things.
Click to expand...

From the article:
And if Ms Abrams gives Mayor Mike a pass on "Stop&Frisk", so will the majority of African-Americans. After all, we African-Americans have given a pass to some of the most blatantly racist White Supremacist-Patriarchs for over two hundred years - from Jefferson and Madison to Hayes and Wilson to Reagan and Trump. Compared to these despicable and deplorable White men, Mayor Mike is like manna from heaven.
Click to expand...

Jesus fucking Christ. "Bloomberg might be racist, but if you compare him to Hitler or Satan, he looks amazing!"
 
bref said:
From the article:


Jesus fucking Christ. "Bloomberg might be racist, but if you compare him to Hitler or Satan, he looks amazing!"
Click to expand...
Gee, I looked at what those words actually said, and I think they were comparing to ex-U.S. presidents, and not Hitler or Satan.
 
I agree it's a strong possibility, but I believe she will be a far bigger liability than help. Wait till Trump starts bringing up some of the stupid shit she has said and she's under a microscope.

She isn't going to help even win Georgia. Whose vote does she deliver? Black women? They don't support Trump or Republicans anyway.
 
Fluffernutter said:
She Will be someone's VP pick before the convention.

Who picks her?
How early do they pick her?
Click to expand...

If it's before the convention it would have to be Buttigieg.

Edit: Warren could also try it to boost her numbers.
 
What’s the appeal of Stacey Abrams? All she’s done is lose an election and refuse to accept the results
 
PainIsLIfe said:
If it's before the convention it would have to be Buttigieg.

Edit: Warren could also try it to boost her numbers.
Click to expand...
It could be Warren since she is riding high after clocking Bloomberg.

But let's not forget her blatant lying about Sanders.
 
Fawlty said:
Gee, I looked at what those words actually said, and I think they were comparing to ex-U.S. presidents, and not Hitler or Satan.
Click to expand...

Those ex US presidents didn't implement blatently racist policing or get a pass from black voters.

Reagan got 10% of the AA and 3% of the Hispanic vote.
 
skysolo said:
It could be Warren since she is riding high after clocking Bloomberg.

But let's not forget her blatant lying about Sanders.
Click to expand...

Totally agree. I just view Warren as the type that would announce a VP beforehand to boost her campaign. I only mention Buttigieg because he cant win with <10% of the black vote.

Bloomberg has already floated Hillary and I can't see any of the others announcing before they actually win the nomination.
 
PainIsLIfe said:
Those ex US presidents didn't implement blatently racist policing or get a pass from black voters.

Reagan got 10% of the AA and 3% of the Hispanic vote.
Click to expand...

Which presidents implemented "blatantly racist policing" in your opinion?
 
HockeyBjj said:
What’s the appeal of Stacey Abrams? All she’s done is lose an election and refuse to accept the results
Click to expand...
A diversity hire. Democrats believe that black voters are such uninformed racists that they'll vote primarily for skin color, and a black VP will gain votes for someone who wouldn't otherwise have any black support.
 
PainIsLIfe said:
Totally agree. I just view Warren as the type that would announce a VP beforehand to boost her campaign. I only mention Buttigieg because he cant win with <10% of the black vote.

Bloomberg has already floated Hillary and I can't see any of the others announcing before they actually win the nomination.
Click to expand...
That's not fair.

Buttiigieg said he has support from Key and/or Peele. Or maybe they were talking about voting in general. And black people like Key and Peele. So his pulse is on the black vote.
 
skysolo said:
That's not fair.

Buttiigieg said he has support from Key and/or Peele. Or maybe they were talking about voting in general. And black people like Key and Peele. So his pulse is on the black vote.
Click to expand...

Key and Peele aren't black though...

<[analyzed}>
 
Fawlty said:
Gee, I looked at what those words actually said, and I think they were comparing to ex-U.S. presidents, and not Hitler or Satan.
Click to expand...
Yeah but they also described them as “despicable and deplorable.” Jefferson and Madison and Hayes and Wilson. All despicable. There’s not really much harsher words left you can use for Hitler. But to be fair I didn’t read the whole article so idk the tone of it.
 
skysolo said:
That's not fair.

Buttiigieg said he has support from Key and/or Peele. Or maybe they were talking about voting in general. And black people like Key and Peele. So his pulse is on the black vote.
Click to expand...

Then he knows that he's only going to get about 8 or 9 % of thst vote. Lol
 
nostradumbass said:
A diversity hire. Democrats believe that black voters are such uninformed racists that they'll vote primarily for skin color, and a black VP will gain votes for someone who wouldn't otherwise have any black support.
Click to expand...
Strangely racist post.

VP picks are pretty much always chosen to expand the base beyond the one the 'Candidate' seems to already have strong appeal to.

Trump picked Pence to appeal to white male Conservatives and especially evangelicals as Trump was seen as 'not conservative' and 'not religious' within his chosen party and those are key constituents one needs to gain victory.

Obama picked Biden as VP to broaden his support amongst whites and particularly seniors who may have looked at his age and race and him campaigning to be force of change, to give them comfort that old, reliable and white Joe would be looking over the shoulder and moderating things.

Stacey Abrams is a very capable campaigner and rightfully being looked at by a lot of contenders due to her availability and appeal to certain key constituents. And while someone like Bloomberg or Mayor Pete, would benefit greatly with her as VP, someone like Bernie, not so much. Bernie would actually gain more with someone like Mayor Pete as his VP. Young, white, centrist.

So why the racist rant by you when that is pretty much the appeal of almost VP candidates.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Lead
Elections PA Governor Josh Shapiro suspected as Harris VP
5 6 7
Replies
121
Views
5K
dije1
dije1
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Elections What's your final prediction in who wins in the US 2024 election?
17 18 19
Replies
373
Views
12K
evansusmc2
evansusmc2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,338
Messages
56,772,535
Members
175,396
Latest member
Baviera_ft

Share this page

Back
Top