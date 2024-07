Who Wins: 2014 Champions vs. 2024 Champions

Cain Velasquez vs. Jon Jones - Cain wins, it's a prime Cain vs older Jones. Not only that, tough match up for Jon with Cain's boxing & wrestling.

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira - Jones takes this with ease.

Chris Weidman vs. Dricus du Plessis - I am gonna say DDP here, I think he'll have enough to stop the ground game and out box Weidman

Johny Hendricks vs. Leon Edwards - Edwards by clear UD

Anthony Pettis vs. Islam Makhachev - Islam takes this by Sub

Jose Aldo vs. Ilia Topuria - Aldo by UD

T.J. Dillashaw vs. Sean O'Malley. - Omalley by KO

Demetrious Johnson vs. Alexandre Pantoja - DJ win by UD



2024 - 6

2014 - 2