What's the most anticipated fight you would like to see this coming year?

(Potential fights or scheduled fights.)

Three that come to mind are:

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

And the most I'd like to see is....

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis
 
