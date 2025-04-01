What's the most anticipated fight you would like to see this coming year?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,642
- Reaction score
- 49,835
(Potential fights or scheduled fights.)
Three that come to mind are:
Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
And the most I'd like to see is....
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Three that come to mind are:
Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
And the most I'd like to see is....
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis