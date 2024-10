Something people forget about Dillashaw is that he didn't even earn his title shot. He was only on a one fight win streak at the time. Assuncao had a win over him and was the number one contender, until he got injured. Barao had already beaten the guys ranked ahead of Dillashaw, who was number 5. He got slotted into the title fight as the replacement. That's why he never won more than 4 fights in a row.