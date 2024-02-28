Who says brothers shouldn't fight each other in MMA?

I don't understand why there is this unwritten "brothers shouldn't fight each other in MMA" rule. I mean, I have two brothers and we used to beat the crap out each other as kids. Why not do it for money?You think the Diaz brothers never beat each other up as kids? The Emelianenko brothers? Hell, the Noguera brothers were twins, there wasn't any "big brother advantage" there, you don't think they fought?I love my brothers but if a MMA organization approached us and said, "You guys want to jump in the cage and fight?" I think we'd look at each other and say, "Well...we used to beat the hell out of each other, why not do it now for money?" Especially since the money would be really good, how many PPV buys do you think Diaz vs. Diaz would get based on the "brother vs. brother" aspect alone?