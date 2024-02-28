Who says brothers shouldn't fight each other in MMA?

I don't understand why there is this unwritten "brothers shouldn't fight each other in MMA" rule. I mean, I have two brothers and we used to beat the crap out each other as kids. Why not do it for money?

You think the Diaz brothers never beat each other up as kids? The Emelianenko brothers? Hell, the Noguera brothers were twins, there wasn't any "big brother advantage" there, you don't think they fought?

I love my brothers but if a MMA organization approached us and said, "You guys want to jump in the cage and fight?" I think we'd look at each other and say, "Well...we used to beat the hell out of each other, why not do it now for money?" Especially since the money would be really good, how many PPV buys do you think Diaz vs. Diaz would get based on the "brother vs. brother" aspect alone?

#justsayin'
 
I wouldn’t do it.

Growing up, my brother took a few beatings on my behalf. I had a big mouth, but I was puny. So, he’d have to finish shit I started.

Thankfully, I sprouted about 10” when I hit 17.

Nope. He’s my hero.
 
ferrisjso said:
Even if brothers were willing to fight they'd be speculation one let the other win or that they didn't try which undermines the entire reason to have them fight. It is a conflict of interest in a lot of ways. With gambling its even worse.
Click to expand...
Yeah that's a good point. I shouldn't just limit this discussion just to brothers, but also sisters. I know at least a couple of girls who are sisters that can't stand each other and would love nothing more than 15 minutes in a cage with them.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
They make the guy fight his daughters godfather and lifelong friend/training partner and wonder "wtf why didn't they go all out" instead of putting them on opposite sides of the bracket. Real B-League shit.
Click to expand...
But can you imagine if they had that kind of fight in the finals 😂 bigger mess to clean up
 
SirWillemDarry said:
But can you imagine if they had that kind of fight in the finals 😂 bigger mess to clean up
Click to expand...
I just thought it would be less of a chance of them meeting but yes that would be the only way to make it worse lol
 
The Ufc is the number one organisation in the world, there's plenty of fishes out there.

No need to fight your brother or a particular teammates unless the belt or a ton of money are involved.

Wondering how some match up would go is fine tho.

Like if they were of equal size and in their prime, Nate has better boxing but Nick has better infighting and cardio
 
I mean I'm sure the UFC would be all over "Diaz vs Diaz - BlOoD vs BLOOD" if they got it on a silver platter but it would have to come organically from the brothers I guess
 
The only brothers fight I've seen was Tommy Conlon Vs Brendan Conlon and it was pretty good.
 
No interest in brother fights …..Even when Ken / Frank were beefing……no thanks
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
They make the guy fight his daughters godfather and lifelong friend/training partner and wonder "wtf why didn't they go all out" instead of putting them on opposite sides of the bracket. Real B-League shit.
Click to expand...
Except it was a regular season fight so no bracket yet and there were like 7 or 8 other guys they could have been matched up with instead of each other.
 
Putting aside the obvious sociopathy/trolling for why people actually want to see this, such fights would actually be shit for consumers.

Even if one brother wasn't taking a dive, basically everyone would assume they were.
 
Latest posts

