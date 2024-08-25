Who is the better fighter between Usman and Leon? Prime for Prime.

This is one of the most fascinating trilogies for me. In the first fight, 2015, Usman clearly won and Leon couldn't do much.

The rematch started off really well for Leon. He took Usman down and controlled him but Usman beat him up for the next four rounds. Leon mentioned the altitude affecting his performance and I believe him but Usman was one minute away from winning and Leon found the knock out.

Third fight and it was clear that Usman was not the same fighter. There were times he pressure and did well but he was clearly wary of closing the distance and Leon kicked the shit out of him at range and won but it was still a very close fight.

Who is the better fighter in their prime? Like if they fought ten times who would win more often?