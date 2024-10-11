Who do you rate higher as a wrestler Ken Shamrock or Buff Bagwell?

GolovKing

GolovKing

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 23, 2020
Messages
6,041
Reaction score
8,763
Who did you like better in terms of their charisma or character? Who was the better in ring perfomer? Better matches? And who was more popular highly regarded by fans?

I want to say I personally like Buff Bagwell's character more than Ken's but I think Ken might have the edge on him in all other areas
 
Like “what is the meaning of life?”, This is one of those questions that the great minds for millennia to come will continue to debate, yet will never truly answer.
 
Ken has the advantage overall. Crossover appeal. Great look. Athletic in-ring. Built in storyline based on his history.

Heel "Buff" had a great look, persona, ability to get heat, a unique finisher. If it weren't for the nWo already having an A-tier tag team in The Outsiders, then Vicious and Delicious could have been much bigger. He was over, too. When Vince started rattling off names on the last Nitro simulcast with RAW, Buff got a bigger reaction than anyone except Sting. Just couldn't get out of his own way for most things.
 
I'm just pissy Buff wasn't mentioned in the VKM doc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

savemgs
Rewatch Frank Lobman vs. Ken Shamrock: A Forgotten Crossover Fight
2
Replies
39
Views
985
savemgs
savemgs

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,493
Messages
56,324,207
Members
175,165
Latest member
bradley_barcocacola

Share this page

Back
Top