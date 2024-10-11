Who do you rate higher as a wrestler Ken Shamrock or Buff Bagwell?

Ken has the advantage overall. Crossover appeal. Great look. Athletic in-ring. Built in storyline based on his history.



Heel "Buff" had a great look, persona, ability to get heat, a unique finisher. If it weren't for the nWo already having an A-tier tag team in The Outsiders, then Vicious and Delicious could have been much bigger. He was over, too. When Vince started rattling off names on the last Nitro simulcast with RAW, Buff got a bigger reaction than anyone except Sting. Just couldn't get out of his own way for most things.