According to David Reich
, DNA analysis has shown that Western Hunter Gatherers were typically dark skinned, dark haired, and blue eyed.[42]
The dark skin was due to their Out-of-Africa
origin (all Homo sapiens
populations having had initially dark skin), while the blue eyes were the result of a variation in their OCA2 gene, which caused iris
depigmentation.[43]
Archaeologist Graeme Warren has said that their skin color ranged from olive to black, and speculated that they may have had some regional variety of eye and hair colors.[44]
This is strikingly different from the distantly related eastern hunter-gatherers (EHG)—who have been suggested to be light-skinned, brown-eyed or blue eyed and dark-haired or light-haired.[45]