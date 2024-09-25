Multiplat Which is the 3 best FPS games? (First Elimination Bracket)

Choose Three.

  • TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Doom Eternal

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • Half-Life

    Votes: 6 66.7%

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Halo: Combat Evolved

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Call of Duty (2000)

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • Doom (2016)

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Far Cry 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Quake III Arena

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • BioShock

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • Titanfall 2

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Halo 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Superhot

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Operative: No One Lives Forever

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Swat 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

    Votes: 0 0.0%
There will only be 3 elimination brackets and 53 games in this short tourney.

In no particular order for me:

Call of Duty (2000)
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Battlefield: Bad Company 2


pjimage-52.jpg


Please vote, thank you.

I went

Half-Life
Doom (2016)
Doom Eternal

Battlefield Bad Company 2 was the shit though. I know it gets a lot of hate, but I also loved Far Cry 2.
 
Zer said:
I went

Half-Life
Doom (2016)
Doom Eternal

Battlefield Bad Company 2 was the shit though. I know it gets a lot of hate, but I also loved Far Cry 2.
Click to expand...

Haven't played it in ages, but i remember enjoying that game.
 
Not much of a FPS guy, so going to fall out of this poll fast as the few games on the list I enjoyed fall out.

Come on BioShock!!
 
Out of these games my picks were

Doom Eternal
Half Life
Halo: Combat Evolved
 
Halo: CE is probably the best one on that entire list for me. LAN partys for it are some of my favorite gaming memories.
 
TitanFall 2
Bioshock
Doom Eternal


Halo was great for the time, but it is a bit too slow and a bit boring to me now. Still, the days of Halo 2 online are such great memories. Swat with pistols, brah.
 
