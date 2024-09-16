Which is More Demoralizing? Being Taunted by an Elite Striker or Elite Wrestler?

Some might disagree with me but Merab was in O'malley's head with all his taunting within the first few minutes. (Honestly idk if id even call what merab did taunting, he was just having fun but that's almost worse lmao) The missed wheel kick and Merab posing like a kickboxer, Talking to Tim Welsh mid fight, Merab doing Sean's pointing pose, the kissing and even merab just laughing and having fun the whole time IMO all played a huge role in seans performance. Obviously it was the threat of Merab's wrestling that was the main reason sean was hesitant to come in but it was also his ego and all the talking he did. It reminded me of izzy vs sean, izzy was so scared for his ego's sake of getting ko'd that the knock down in the first sealed the deal for the rest of the fight.

But then it made me realize something....

I think getting taunted by an elite wrestler who you know is worlds better than you has to be even more demoralizing than an elite striker who you at least have a punchers chance against or the option of taking them down. I guess against a wrestler there's a puncher's chance too but its literally only one punch and if you miss you are going down again like what we saw the other night where whenever sean threw more than a jab it got slipped and he ended up with his feet off the ground. Fortunately for the cocky strikers out there wrestlers tend to be much more respectful.

I'm honestly not one for all the taunting and drama but I won't be sad the day that mid fight I see a wrestler teaching someone like omalley to sprawl the way that max did to ortega.
 
It just depends. Cody doing the whole robot thing against Dom was just kinda cringey for me. I'd rather have that than some guy driving my face into the matt while humping my legs and kissing me. Anderson, on the other hand, would put his hands on his hips or just drop them altogether while waving guys on. He'd even offer to help his opponents up. It all seemed to really get in people's heads, until teh Chris happened.
 
IMO the perfect thing would be a striker good enough to trigger the NCAA fanboys but also had godlike TDD. He would then taunt the "biggest grappling tests" after every stuffed takedown.
 
I think that once they get into your head and realize they have your number, it makes little difference. You are screwed either way.
 
Being taunted and dominated by a wrestler is more demoralizing because it makes you realize they can have their way with you physically and do anything they want with you… And I mean anything.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
It just depends. Cody doing the whole robot thing against Dom was just kinda cringey for me. I'd rather have that than some guy driving my face into the matt while humping my legs and kissing me. Anderson, on the other hand, would put his hands on his hips or just drop them altogether while waving guys on. He'd even offer to help his opponents up. It all seemed to really get in people's heads, until teh Chris happened.
We haven't ever really seen wrestlers do it before though other than maybe brock. Like imagine Khabib was as cocky as conor and would get the mount in the 4th or 5th against a gassed opponent and sit up and talk shit to them laugh at them or do silly poses pointing at them, heck the neck slicer thing would be pretty savage from that position and then just rain down punches... that would be next level demoralizing because the guy on bottom would literally have no chance.
 
The fact that Merab is enjoying it and Sean is not, it must have affected Sean's fight. And Merab knew Sean was already hurting inside that he had to strike even after the bell.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Being held down and oil checked 🛢️
Now thats a good option. Reminds me of when Randy was literally spanking Tito.

Wait no...you can't put your fingers in anyone else "orifices'" BUT what about a modified dutch oven? Like north south position and fart on their head. Too far?
 
Easy Case study:
Anderson Silva Vs Demian Maia
Maia couldn't do shit because Anderson was taunting all the way. Can't grapple, can't land any striking. It's probably bewildering to be at the end of the elite striker taunt but meh.

Pre-2010 Jon Fitch vs anyone.
Knowing you can KO him but you simple can't advance in movement being wrestled fuked by him while absorbing no damage yourself. It should be extremely maddening and demoralising.

So I'll say taunted by a Wrestler.

FYI:
I define taunting as not dealing any/much damage despite clear advantage in either striking or wrestling department.
 
Depends on the individuals and their history together.
 
Superman Elbow said:
We haven't ever really seen wrestlers do it before though other than maybe brock. Like imagine Khabib was as cocky as conor and would get the mount in the 4th or 5th against a gassed opponent and sit up and talk shit to them laugh at them or do silly poses pointing at them, heck the neck slicer thing would be pretty savage from that position and then just rain down punches... that would be next level demoralizing because the guy on bottom would literally have no chance.
Yea, the only other examples I can think of would be Randy spanking Tito, or Khabib when he talked to MJ, and then Conor. The Conor taunting was pretty savage.

The ultimate, though, would have to be Izzy's snuff move on Costa. Nothing worse than getting taunted while you're concussed and half conscious. Imagine having to go back and watch it on video because you don't remember it. That shit changed Costa forever.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Being taunted and dominated by a wrestler is more demoralizing because it makes you realize they can have their way with you physically and do anything they want with you… And I mean anything.
That's a good point, I wrestled a lot of years and when you train with someone a lot bigger than you when they go full blast their grip strength feels otherworldly. I'm sure all wrestlers grips feel like that to non wrestlers...none of us were thinking about getting "anything" done to us though. "anything" doesn't usually happen in public in a match so idk why your mind goes there.

I hope you arn't a wrestler. 👀
 
The most demoralizing thing in fighting is tapping to strikes, or generally being forced to quit against your will.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Yea, the only other examples I can think of would be Randy spanking Tito, or Khabib when he talked to MJ, and then Conor. The Conor taunting was pretty savage.

The ultimate, though, would have to be Izzy's snuff move on Costa. Nothing worse than getting taunted while you're concussed and half conscious. Imagine having to go back and watch it on video because you don't remember it. That shit changed Costa forever.
Costa needs to say it was sexually motivated and press charges, he's got a lot of evidence of izzy being sus lol.

I didn't really think Khabib's was all that good against conor. Like it was just little "talk now" stuff. He could have been saying way worse things to him. I'm sure it still worked though given how cocky conor was and the hype around the fight. It definitely could have played into khabib landing that big punch that dropped conor.
 
capnlarge said:
I guess it depends. Like I don't think you'd want to be an all-time highlight reel like Griffin vs Silva
You are totally right but at the same time having that mentality means you have already been demoralized and are more focused on your ego than the fight. At least with Silva you could go out on your shield like rich franklin did.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
IMO the perfect thing would be a striker good enough to trigger the NCAA fanboys but also had godlike TDD. He would then taunt the "biggest grappling tests" after every stuffed takedown.
We have seen that a lot of times when the wrestler has no striking and gets stuck on the feet.

Look up this guy named chuck liddell, You would like him a lot.
 
