Which is More Demoralizing? Being Taunted by an Elite Striker or Elite Wrestler?

Some might disagree with me but Merab was in O'malley's head with all his taunting within the first few minutes. (Honestly idk if id even call what merab did taunting, he was just having fun but that's almost worse lmao) The missed wheel kick and Merab posing like a kickboxer, Talking to Tim Welsh mid fight, Merab doing Sean's pointing pose, the kissing and even merab just laughing and having fun the whole time IMO all played a huge role in seans performance. Obviously it was the threat of Merab's wrestling that was the main reason sean was hesitant to come in but it was also his ego and all the talking he did. It reminded me of izzy vs sean, izzy was so scared for his ego's sake of getting ko'd that the knock down in the first sealed the deal for the rest of the fight.



But then it made me realize something....



I think getting taunted by an elite wrestler who you know is worlds better than you has to be even more demoralizing than an elite striker who you at least have a punchers chance against or the option of taking them down. I guess against a wrestler there's a puncher's chance too but its literally only one punch and if you miss you are going down again like what we saw the other night where whenever sean threw more than a jab it got slipped and he ended up with his feet off the ground. Fortunately for the cocky strikers out there wrestlers tend to be much more respectful.



I'm honestly not one for all the taunting and drama but I won't be sad the day that mid fight I see a wrestler teaching someone like omalley to sprawl the way that max did to ortega.