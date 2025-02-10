Striking technique is over rated at the elite level

Just off the top of my head



DDP who is not praised for his technical ability has beat guys that were "technically" better like Izzy who was a successful kickboxer, and Sean is known for having a clean jab and cross. Out struck both of them in fights that were mainly on the feet and were relatively dominant.



Khabib didn't have very polished striking but he dropped McGregor who is considered one of the best KO artists in recent times. Conor was basically useless in the stand up.



Guys like Sandhagen are extremely technical, but Merab who has less weapons still beats him easily.



Fedor didn't have traditional boxing technique, but his punching power and accuracy was high level.



Derrick Lewis has the most KO's in UFC history and he fights like a fat dude at a bar.



Overreem had better technique than 99% of his opponents and still got KTFO'd multiple times.



Keith Jardine had a draw with a prime Mousasi.



Dan Henderson was stiff as a board and has some of the best KO's ever.



Islam who isn't known for his striking headkicked KO'd Volk, who was considered one of the best P4P fighters at the time.



Striking technique is obviously important, but you don't need to look like an elite boxer or kickboxer out there to beat guys. I feel like some people are so obsessed with technique, that they neglect other things that could benefit them. DDP is by far a better athlete than Sean and that's what the difference was in their fight.



DDP's conditioning was on another level.