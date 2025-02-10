  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Striking technique is over rated at the elite level

Just off the top of my head

DDP who is not praised for his technical ability has beat guys that were "technically" better like Izzy who was a successful kickboxer, and Sean is known for having a clean jab and cross. Out struck both of them in fights that were mainly on the feet and were relatively dominant.

Khabib didn't have very polished striking but he dropped McGregor who is considered one of the best KO artists in recent times. Conor was basically useless in the stand up.

Guys like Sandhagen are extremely technical, but Merab who has less weapons still beats him easily.

Fedor didn't have traditional boxing technique, but his punching power and accuracy was high level.

Derrick Lewis has the most KO's in UFC history and he fights like a fat dude at a bar.

Overreem had better technique than 99% of his opponents and still got KTFO'd multiple times.

Keith Jardine had a draw with a prime Mousasi.

Dan Henderson was stiff as a board and has some of the best KO's ever.

Islam who isn't known for his striking headkicked KO'd Volk, who was considered one of the best P4P fighters at the time.

Striking technique is obviously important, but you don't need to look like an elite boxer or kickboxer out there to beat guys. I feel like some people are so obsessed with technique, that they neglect other things that could benefit them. DDP is by far a better athlete than Sean and that's what the difference was in their fight.

DDP's conditioning was on another level.
 
Those examples are kind of all over the place; I don't see a consistent point there.

The reason someone that is the grappler might still do well while standing is that takedown prevention changes the game; it isn't a tit for tat, across the board commonality with a real striking-only match.

But that's true of wrestling and BJJ in MMA also. All of those skills have to be adapted for MMA, and are affected by other skills in the actual matches.
 
kind of agree at least for upper weight classes, sometimes being big and well coordinated is enough to close the gap in striking. That's basically jiri for most of his career, big, athletic, and moves well but not a good striker technically yet he still beat top LHWs.
 
DDP's striking was absolutely elite saturday night.

You guys see an hyperextended overhand and act like it's a drunken brawl.

His guard changes, in&outs and KICKS were top level.
 
Because mma gloves let you throw bullshit hay makers and knock people out. Boxing gloves it has to be perfect and the guys are way better trained to block roll etc. Mma average power can ko dudes. Elite power can make people like leben be top 5 in their division with slop techniques.
 
Hymen Crusher said:
Because mma gloves let you throw bullshit hay makers and knock people out. Boxing gloves it has to be perfect and the guys are way better trained to block roll etc. Mma average power can ko dudes. Elite power can make people like leben be top 5 in their division with slop techniques.
Was just about to mention this. It has as much to do about "elite" defense, because there is none in mma with gloves, and the highest level boxers use glove size for defense. You see this magnified in BKFC, where just the right guys with power/aggression/chin can break through better strikers. Then again, we've seen guys like Anderson Silva turn mma striking into an art form.
 
RoyJonesJr said:
DDP, Islam, & Khabib all have phenomenal distance & timing


Despite being sloppy

All three also have the TD threat
Yep the TD threat can help grapplers land strikes of course, Lesnar broke Herring's orbital and KOd Couture of course.
 
DDP has a longtime Kickboxing background spanning back nearly two decades… he’s not just winging punches out there.


The footwork, distance management, cage cut offs, snap to his kicks/punches, etc all require extensive striking training at a high level.

DDP has honed his skills to make his striking unique and suitable for MMA.

I thought it was brilliant to nullify Stricklands elite jab with snappy kicks from the outside, winning the small battles which in turn won him the fight. High level striking IQ.
 
Sometimes just hitting your opponent more then he hits you is all you need to do to win a fight...

Theres efficiency and theres effectiveness ... These two arent arent exclusively tied to one another..

Good technique makes you more efficient but its doesn't automatically make you more effective...being effective simply means doing what works...and DDP has been able to do what works in each fight because he's willing to trade with his opponents and he puts in the work ito keep up a manic pace in the gym..
 
Tweak896 said:
Was just about to mention this. It has as much to do about "elite" defense, because there is none in mma with gloves, and the highest level boxers use glove size for defense. You see this magnified in BKFC, where just the right guys with power/aggression/chin can break through better strikers. Then again, we've seen guys like Anderson Silva turn mma striking into an art form.
Exactly relaxes are the only real way to have elite defense. Other then just have a rock head.
 
joy2day said:
Those examples are kind of all over the place; I don't see a consistent point there.

The reason someone that is the grappler might still do well while standing is that takedown prevention changes the game; it isn't a tit for tat, across the board commonality with a real striking-only match.

But that's true of wrestling and BJJ in MMA also. All of those skills have to be adapted for MMA, and are affected by other skills in the actual matches.
Point is that you can be elite in MMA with less than great striking and that having great striking doesnt ensure your success either. Lots of people get KO'd by a less technical fighter.

Thats why it is often over rated to have classic "Clean" technique when you are getting beat up.

Paolo Delutis said:
Sometimes just hitting your opponent more then he hits you is all you need to do to win a fight...

Theres efficiency and theres effectiveness ... These two arent arent exclusively tied to one another..

Good technique makes you more efficient but its doesn't automatically make you more effective...being effective simply means doing what works...and DDP has been able to do what works in each fight because he's willing to trade with his opponents and he puts in the work ito keep up a manic pace in the gym..
DDP is one of the most effective fighters Ive ever seen. I think the criticism is unwarranted and he is the most dominant champ in a while.
 
Part of the problem is that effectively striking in MMA when there is a threat of takedown looks funky compared to purely striking combat sports.
 
Anderson, Machida, Shogun, Chuck, BJ Penn, Jon Jones, Aldo....I can go on & on with how striking is not overrated at the elite level.
 
