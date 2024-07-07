Which do you prefer watching MMA fights in the ring or cage?

Would do you prefer watching MMA fights in the ring or cage?

  • Total voters
    15
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,922
Reaction score
43,730
I know there are a lot of threads on this topic, but I haven't seen one with a recent poll.

So let's see what the numbers will be like on here.



 
I honestly don't like either of them. They should use something like this..

gjPIkgR.jpeg
 
Ideally some hybrid design, shape/size not sure I have a definite option but I think the best barrier is something as tall as the cage BUT made out of ring ropes with netting between them.

Basically a barrier which has a lot more "give" to it than the cage to cut out cheap tatics, makes cage clinching harder, makes limiting opponents striking defence against the cage harder, makes leaning on the cage for takedown defence harder, makes using the cage to get back up harder.

All those areas are I think relatively lower skill tactics which have become massive parts of MMA and the sport would be better without them IMHO.

It would make cage grabbing fouls both less effective and much easier for the ref to see as well since the ropes/netting would be more obviously moved by them.
 
From the comfort of my home or in a bar, thanks.

No but seriously though, the cage for the reasons mentioned here


usernamee said:
cage because grappling becomes so stupid when they always slide under the ropes

ring camera angles are superior though
Click to expand...

OldBoy91 said:
Cage.

People only ever remember the good stuff about PRIDE but it used to drive me nuts when the ref would stop the action 5 times per round to move the guys from under the ropes to the center of the ring.
Click to expand...
 
moreorless87 said:
Ideally some hybrid design, shape/size not sure I have a definite option but I think the best barrier is something as tall as the cage BUT made out of ring ropes with netting between them.

Basically a barrier which has a lot more "give" to it than the cage to cut out cheap tatics, makes cage clinching harder, makes limiting opponents striking defence against the cage harder, makes leaning on the cage for takedown defence harder, makes using the cage to get back up harder.

All those areas are I think relatively lower skill tactics which have become massive parts of MMA and the sport would be better without them IMHO.

It would make cage grabbing fouls both less effective and much easier for the ref to see as well since the ropes/netting would be more obviously moved by them.
Click to expand...

In International Vale Tudo Championship they had netting below the bottom rope but that sucked too. People would get their heads stuck in the netting like a damn sardine in a fishing net.
 
Well the thread title says watching so I picked ring because it looks the coolest, but because of fighters falling out and resets I think the cage is more practical.

I always wondered if they should try a ring where the space between the outer edge of the ring and the outside of the ropes is significantly bigger to make it safer for fighters going through the ropes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,335
Messages
55,817,880
Members
174,946
Latest member
muayguy1

Share this page

Back
Top