Can't pick just one:



Blaydes vs Almeida - This one is going to tell us if Almeida's grappling can work against a top flight wrestler who will out weight him by 20+ pounds

Merab vs Cejudo - We're going to find out if Merab is as elite as a lot of us think he is and if Cejudo still has what it takes to be at the top of the most stacked division in MMA

Poirier vs Saint-Denis - Is BSD a future title contender or is this too big of a jump too quick?

Gilbert Burns vs JDM - Will Gilbert try to stand with JDM or will he make him prove that his grappling is better than what we've seen?

Gaethje vs Max - It's the only belt that matters.



And obviously ALL of the title fights.



A bunch of unranked guys I'm excited about too, but that's a different post.