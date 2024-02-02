Black9
Oliveria vs Arman might lowkey be the best fight on the entire UFC 300 card so far lololiveira vs arman
or
ilia vs volk
for similar reasons. feel like both of these up and coming contenders are a tad overrated.
It's back on, for real this timeTS, you're going to be pretty disappointed when Volk cruises past Topuria relatively easily. He's an exciting prospect with great potential, but he's become pretty overrated on these boards.
Of the fights listed in the OP, I'll go with Oliveira-Arman. I was also very interested in Dustin-BSD, but that's apparently not happening.
I love Volk, but he's coming back pretty quick off a pretty vicious headkick KO very quickly and Topuria being undefeated has no real fear of losing so he's going to come swinging from the jump.TS, you're going to be pretty disappointed when Volk cruises past Topuria relatively easily. He's an exciting prospect with great potential, but he's become pretty overrated on these boards.
Of the fights listed in the OP, I'll go with Oliveira-Arman. I was also very interested in Dustin-BSD, but that's apparently not happening.
I'm damn excited about a lot of those.Since the announced fights are almost at the half way point of the year
Which ANNOUNCED Fight From the PPV cards are you looking forward to the most so far?
It's Topuria vs Volk for me given the KO and Topuria being the most well rounded Volk has faced
What's yours?
