Media Which Announced UFC Fight Are You MOST Looking Forward Too So Far?

Since the announced fights are almost at the half way point of the year

Which ANNOUNCED Fight From the PPV cards are you looking forward to the most so far?
It's Topuria vs Volk for me given the KO and Topuria being the most well rounded Volk has faced

What's yours?

TS, you're going to be pretty disappointed when Volk cruises past Topuria relatively easily. He's an exciting prospect with great potential, but he's become pretty overrated on these boards.

Of the fights listed in the OP, I'll go with Oliveira-Arman. I was also very interested in Dustin-BSD, but that's apparently not happening.
 
laleggenda27 said:
TS, you're going to be pretty disappointed when Volk cruises past Topuria relatively easily. He's an exciting prospect with great potential, but he's become pretty overrated on these boards.

Of the fights listed in the OP, I'll go with Oliveira-Arman. I was also very interested in Dustin-BSD, but that's apparently not happening.
It's back on, for real this time
 
I love Volk, but he's coming back pretty quick off a pretty vicious headkick KO very quickly and Topuria being undefeated has no real fear of losing so he's going to come swinging from the jump.

It's gonna be one hell of a fight.
 
Can't pick just one:

Blaydes vs Almeida - This one is going to tell us if Almeida's grappling can work against a top flight wrestler who will out weight him by 20+ pounds
Merab vs Cejudo - We're going to find out if Merab is as elite as a lot of us think he is and if Cejudo still has what it takes to be at the top of the most stacked division in MMA
Poirier vs Saint-Denis - Is BSD a future title contender or is this too big of a jump too quick?
Gilbert Burns vs JDM - Will Gilbert try to stand with JDM or will he make him prove that his grappling is better than what we've seen?
Gaethje vs Max - It's the only belt that matters.

And obviously ALL of the title fights.

A bunch of unranked guys I'm excited about too, but that's a different post.
 
