Have topuria's opponents been one dimensional thus far?

fortheo said: There's still a lot of unknowns with topuria it seems. I also wonder how he'll do on his back, or how he'll do if pressured and put on the back foot, or how he'll do in a high paced fight with a lot of scrambles in it. So many unknowns, but I guess we're about to get some answers.



I'm really looking forward to this one Click to expand...

fortheo said: Feels like a bit of a stretch to descrive any of their approaches as well rounded, but you did about the best someone can in making a case for that lol. For what it's worth, I do think Mitchell, for all his flaws, is the only guy who came at topuria with a multi faceted approach. That fight was an interesting one while it lasted.



what's your read on ilia's overall game by the way? Click to expand...

One thing I notice is he backs up in straight lines.Obviously Emmett is short with his combos so it wasn't an issue there but with Volk that could open up longer combinations and present potential angles that can get through Topuria's guard. His defensive wrestling looked fantastic against Mitchell so as long as he isn't aggressively running into takedowns or gassed I think he's shown the wares to stay off his back.I'm really high on Topuria.The combination punching, his ability to cut off range, power, cardio, feinting ability and defence has really impressed me with his standup although his ego shows and can be concerning trading with Emmett is insane in good and bad ways his grappling has also looked great. I think he has all the answers to hit Volk which I don't think every FW can say but winning against Volk is still a tall task because out performing his long jab, leg kicks, fast combinations and angles will require some sharper leg kick defence and a calm mindset to not bull rush and instead feint his way in and as we've seen Volk doesn't let himself get goaded into a war.I'm super excited for this fight.