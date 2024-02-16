Have topuria's opponents been one dimensional thus far?

fortheo
Plutonium Belt
I was talking to my brother and he mentioned that topuria has only faced one dimensional fighters thus far in the ufc:
Zalal: point fighting kickboxer
Jackson: scrappy grappler
Hall: bjj guy
Herbert: kickboxer
Mitchel: grappler
Emmett: brawler
Who is the most well rounded guy topuria has faced in your opinion? What are you topuria fans most worried about going into this fight?
I'm very curious to see topuria go from facing guys like that to facing one of the most well rounded guys in the entire sport.
