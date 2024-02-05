Real Current P4P Feb 2024

Obviously this official P4P is ridiculous, the most egregious thing is the underrating of Pantoja. DDP being ranked above Pantoja, when all he got was a controversial split decision over Strickland, who only won one title fight ever and lost to Cannonier, is extremely egregious. So what should the real P4P rankings be?
My first iteration:
- Islam - the official rankings are totally right about him, now with head kicks and overall striking skill in addition to the Dagestani grappling
- Volkanovski - the two losses to Islam are bad, but still a dominant champ in a stacked weight class
- Pantoja - only two title wins thus far, but it's about the in-cage action and quality of his opposition. Moreno is a guy with 3 title wins, and is a BJJ black belt whose striking stopped Figueiredo with a broken orbital. Beating opponents on the level of Fig and Royval is a huge deal
- Leon - again the in-cage action is the biggest factor - when dedicated grapplers like Usman and Colby can't get or keep you down, and your striking game is elite at the same time, that's P4P talent
- O'Malley - Has plenty of doubters but even in the grappling department, Yan failed to keep him down meaningfully, and Aljo couldn't get him down at all. Outstriking Yan and finishing Aljo make him a top P4P talent, the explosiveness and reach make him a problem for the division
- Jones - too inactive and his HW title win was over someone with zero grappling skill, and fighting Stipe rather than real top contenders plus the injury further reduce his P4P eligibility. Nonetheless, he's extremely well-rounded among HWs
- Pereira - Knockout power and striking accuracy, he's absolutely a solid champion. Still not tested enough in the grappling department, however, and Ankalaev is going to be testing that
- Aspinall - Knockout power, takedown threat, and sub threat. We haven't seen enough of him yet to really tell his skill level but running through Volkov and knocking out Pavlovich definitely say he's up there
- Dricus - Current MW champ, got size, power, and the fact that he has a takedown threat makes him stand out in a division that has so little grappling offense and defense
- Usman - Idk why he's so low on the P4P, yes he lost twice to Leon but the Khamzat loss was a robbery (should've been a draw) and doing that against a guy like Khamzat up a weight class on short notice is 100% savage. Imo he's more well-rounded and facing better opposition than Adesanya so I ranked him higher
- Adesanya - The Strickland loss was uncharacteristic, he may be losing his edge with age. But his previous fight was a win over Pereira, overall his skill level is clearly high among his division
- Moreno - Not on the official P4P at all but with how close he made it against Pantoja plus his Figueiredo and KKF wins, totally deserving of a spot
- Oliveira - Takes too much damage even in his wins like we saw with Poirier, but we just saw him finish Dariush and he beat a lot of top guys in a stacked division
- Holloway - Lost to Volk 3x but otherwise reigning over an extremely stacked division
- Topuria - Maybe controversial cause he hasn't had a title fight yet, but he's breezed through the FW division. Yair couldn't breeze through Emmett and almost got slept by his overhand, whereas Topuria made it look easy and took basically no damage