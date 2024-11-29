Social Where did we go wrong?

GdiAZ3vXUAAqUar.png
 
I have no problem with a hard working, do it all adult actress making money. I bet that girl just shows the bare minimum and still milks those poor simps dry
 
Both are entertainment and distractions that add no tangible value to the world. Choosing between the two, tits or playing ball, I'd much rather stare at tits. In fact, staring at attractive tits has a health benefit stemming from induced relaxation and increased heartbeat, whereas watching sports produces stress and cortisol, which is detrimental to health.

Now, what do I think about people actually paying for watching either in today's world

irish_thug said:
I'm still not sure if TS is upset that a whore makes more than a professional athlete or if he's upset that whores and athletes are so overpaid.

Either way I'm in
Was trying to figure that out myself. If it was the latter, seems like Jake Paul's pay day would have been the way to go, or that list of the 100 highest paid athletes.

Athletes are waaay overpaid, but that at least takes years of getting really good at something. Even if the thot made 10% of that claim, that would still be 50x the average household income just for taking off her underpants to photograph her reproductive organs for strangers.
 
Get over it much of these earnings go back to their handlers and much of it is suspect. There is this kid who runs around telling people about their nice car and many of them are Onlyfan girls you mean to tell me that onlyfan girls make 10's of millions not based on stuff their driving mostly Mercedes or restomods. Jays 35 million does not include endorsements or appearance fees.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
When we started treating cooks and chefs like philosophers.
There has been a historical study of ancient and medieval societies, and fanciful food and famous chefs consistently was one of the signals for the upcoming downfall of such society. Couldn't find it.

I guess it's the "me, me, me" mentality that drives demand for culinary extravagance and nonsensical treatment of nourishment.
Apparently, no society can continue flourishing when everyone is a "me, me, me" person.
 
