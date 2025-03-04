  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Economy Do we get more or less money if we put our money into a 401k instead of Social Security?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,863
Reaction score
2,372
I have union pension and 401k and also social security to look forward to when I retire.

Does anyone know if, in general, we didn't have social security and instead we put that money into something like a 401k or Roth IRA, that we would get more or less money than we would get with social security?

Like at 18 years old, we had something that transfers over from job to job and that money gets invested into the DOW or S&P 500, etc...

last time I checked, I think it said I'll be getting $2,400 a month if I retire at 65 with social security.
 
It depends how much you have in your retirement account(s) at the time you retire. It also depends on if and how much you want remaining when you die.

Conventional wisdom says you may take 4% of your total retirement annually and the balance can remain the same. In this model, retired folks have moved their retirement assets to more conservative investments.
So a million can give you $40k/yr, $2 million can pay you $80k/yr, and so on.

Many people don’t move their assets to more conservative investments because they have enough financial cushion that they won’t be affected by market volatility. Someone with $5 million in retirement savings, who also gets a pension + social security, mortgage paid off, kids done with college, may only need $100k/yr more. In such a case, they may just leave most of the $5 million in stock funds, and continue to build wealth.

I don’t think individual accounts can ever be a substitute for social security. Too many people might be irresponsible or unlucky. A family financial emergency could destroy people, leaving them with nothing. We can’t have 70 or 80 year olds go broke, that’s not cool. Social Security HAS to exist.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,576
Messages
56,973,714
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top