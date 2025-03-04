F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,863
- Reaction score
- 2,372
I have union pension and 401k and also social security to look forward to when I retire.
Does anyone know if, in general, we didn't have social security and instead we put that money into something like a 401k or Roth IRA, that we would get more or less money than we would get with social security?
Like at 18 years old, we had something that transfers over from job to job and that money gets invested into the DOW or S&P 500, etc...
last time I checked, I think it said I'll be getting $2,400 a month if I retire at 65 with social security.
Does anyone know if, in general, we didn't have social security and instead we put that money into something like a 401k or Roth IRA, that we would get more or less money than we would get with social security?
Like at 18 years old, we had something that transfers over from job to job and that money gets invested into the DOW or S&P 500, etc...
last time I checked, I think it said I'll be getting $2,400 a month if I retire at 65 with social security.