It depends how much you have in your retirement account(s) at the time you retire. It also depends on if and how much you want remaining when you die.



Conventional wisdom says you may take 4% of your total retirement annually and the balance can remain the same. In this model, retired folks have moved their retirement assets to more conservative investments.

So a million can give you $40k/yr, $2 million can pay you $80k/yr, and so on.



Many people don’t move their assets to more conservative investments because they have enough financial cushion that they won’t be affected by market volatility. Someone with $5 million in retirement savings, who also gets a pension + social security, mortgage paid off, kids done with college, may only need $100k/yr more. In such a case, they may just leave most of the $5 million in stock funds, and continue to build wealth.



I don’t think individual accounts can ever be a substitute for social security. Too many people might be irresponsible or unlucky. A family financial emergency could destroy people, leaving them with nothing. We can’t have 70 or 80 year olds go broke, that’s not cool. Social Security HAS to exist.