When you were a kid, did any adult ever intentionally embarrass you?

Female co-worker was saying she was a short fat kid when young, like single digits young, she had a best friend who was a little ballet dancer, co-workers mom was evidently really hung up on looks and would always make my co-worker feel bad by comparing her to the little skinny dancer kid. cut to the chase they are out for ice cream banana splits, co-worker is complaining that dancer kid's banana split is bigger, and when she leans over to take a bite of her's, her mom pushed her face into the ice cream and said something like, now is it enough for you, and her mom and dancer kid laughed at her face full of ice cream.....and I mean dayyyyyyummmmmmm that is some cold shit and I don't mean the ice cream.....Bad parenting 101.

So it got me to thinking of the McDojo I went to when I was like 11or 12 and a little twig of a sprout of a puff of a kid. The sensei was a real ego maniac but I was too young and naive and awed by his black belt to understand that at the time.

There are two incidents that stick out in my mind.. The first is I'm on the matt across from him for the very first time, fighting stance, we're going to spar, he says begin, throws his hands in the air while screaming bloody murder and charging at me, my little white belt ass runs straight back and off the matt, while the whole class, many of them adults laugh, and he starts preaching to me how I should've been ready for anything and relied on my techniques. I'm a fucking white belt, never sparred anyone other than other kid white belts, and even then I'd probably been in the class a month or less and he pulls that shit in front of the entire class? Fuckhead.

The second is I'm still all gung ho and haven't figured out he is a taint sucking piece of crap, so I show up for the optional summer saturday morning class when everyone else is at the beach. I'm the "biggest" of the 3 or 4 kids dumb enough to show up.

We're doing whatever bullshit dim mak tkd shit he taught when in walk 2 teenage girls in skimpy beach attire, they sit on the bench to watch, maybe mom was getting last minute snacks at the deli wtf do I know, he goes and chats them up for a bit, "Are you interested in studying here?" kinda shit.

Then he comes back on the matt and decides it is time for me to hold a kicking pad for him. I have never held a kicking pad for him, I have never held a kicking pad period, I have certainly never been taught how to hold a kicking pad.

Without showing me what to do or warning me what he is going to do, he backs up, takes a few running steps and either does a jumping side kick or a spinning back kick, whatever did sent me fucking flying "ass over tea kettles" as granma toasty would've said. When I finish rolling across the matt, he starts yelling at me for not holding the pad properly, and then after I needed to know wtf I was doing, he shows me the proper way to brace myself while holding the pad. I hope the beach nymphs enjoyed the show but I sure as shit did not.

One little caveat to the first story. He tried that same scream and rush at me while waving his hands in the air shit with me a second time. Even though I flinched like a flinching motherfucker, and ran back like a backward running motherfucker. I did throw an awkward, has nothing to do with TKD slapping hook which caught him in the ribs.....He then began to rip me for using an ineffectual technique he hadn't taught me.....TKD is about honor, tradition, techniques honed over centuries that killed armed invaders with their bare hands, blah blah blah,......but all I came remember thinking is "yeah but I hit you didn't i?"

So anyone have any douchebaggy adult stories they want to work out in therapy here at the Rabbit Hole Tavern and Psychological Trauma Ward?
 
Not embarrassed but when I was 10 or so I was playing in a parking lot near a party and some drunk dude showed up out of nowhere and pushed me to the ground and started beating me up like full mount. His wife then pushed him away from me and they went to their car and drove off
 
Not embarrassed but when I was 10 or so I was playing in a parking lot near a party and some drunk dude showed up out of nowhere and pushed me to the ground and started beating me up like full mount. His wife then pushed him away from me and they went to their car and drove off
You're lucky my wife stepped in, punk.
 
Being a white belt punching bag is the first step in winning the Kumite

Got lucky. Parents, their adult friends, and teacher all very nice (helped that I was well behaved). My ex wife's dad (alcoholic) would laugh at her and mock her every time she cried which fucked her up emotionally when she became an adult. Glad I didn't have anything bad like that, childhood trauma scars you
 
- My dad. Ounce he was watching our school soccer tournament and called or school director a S.O.B on his face.

Another one, i was taking a shower, and my family was doing a barbecue. So he got more guys, i dont know if they were seven or so, and started chanting Punheteiro(chronicle masturbator in english) to me, when i was in the shower!<45>
 
Not really but I remember doing boxing classes as a child and the trainer invited my dad to drop in on one and spar with him. The trainer always talked himself up and liked to go pretty hard on us although otherwise, was a decent guy. After a bit, my dad agreed, showed up and he couldn’t touch my (at the time) 50 year old man.

It was at that moment I realized my dad wasn’t just a jolly jokester who watched fight sports on weekends. It taught me a lesson about being humble and made me respect those dudes who don’t tell you how badass they are. It’s not easy to not have an ego but my dad set an example for me as a dude who doesn’t talk about how awesome he is, ever.
 
Math teacher in high school. I struggled with math and couldn't grasp a lot of the terminology.

One week, I studied really hard and....gasp....earned a "A" on a quiz. I was really proud of myself and let out a sigh..

The teacher's response was "Well, I bet you think you're really smart and special, don't you?" in a sarcastic way.

Not sure why he, or any teacher, would want to humiliate a student like that....especially one that just earned a strong score on one of his assessments.

If I remember correctly, he retired a couple years after that.
 
My uncle was a real funny guy. Used to mess with us in all kinds of different ways. I remember I got sick at school one time, started throwing up. And later when I was better, some friends were at the house and he told them when I got home I shit my pants too (not true). Another time he tied his pitbull to me and we were supposed to do a tug of war between me and the pitbull. I think I kept winning or something and then the last time he made the dog start running before it was supposed to and I got dragged across the pavement. Bunch of family and stuff were there watching and laughing
 
First day at a new school in 3rd grade and I couldn't find my classroom. Finally found it but was way late. Told the teacher I got lost and she said something like how stupid can you be. Seriously what a miserable c word.
 
My step dad use to try and tease me any chance he got. One time we went to a picnic where they had all you can eat clams, and clams on a half shell. The thought of raw clams grossed him out. He brought me 6 daring me to eat them. I ate them, and told him to go get me a dozen next time. He was pissed.
 
