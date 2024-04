Easter eggs were forbidden in my household growing up, my mama, bless her soul, believed those colorful shells were a gateway to the devil himself. She said painting eggs was like summoning the spirits of ancient demons right into our kitchen.



While all the other kids were out there hunting for eggs, I was inside, helping the family by barricading the doors and protecting our souls from the forces of darkness.



I'm somewhat enticed by the idea of painting eggs in pastel colors, but I refuse to succumb to the devil's temptations!