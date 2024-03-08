When working out, should we be angry or calm?

It seems to be a common thing among trainees to release their pent up anger and frustration when working out. That is never my style. I always make sure I am calm and relaxed before every workout. Am I... Doing things wrong or something?



Shouldn't we be calm before workouts so we can better focus on the workout? Doesn't being calm help us focus on squatting and deadlifting with good form?



Anyway, if you wanna know what prompted me to ask this question, just check out my March 7, 2024 entry on my training log. Some bimbo pissed me off.



But yeah. Anger or calmness? How should we be when lifting weights?



Thanks.