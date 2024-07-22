cottagecheesefan
Do you think Biden will resign, if so, when?
I give it a couple weeks.
Even “Weekend at Bernie’s” had enough support for a 2nd Movie.They kept up the "Weekend at Bernies" routine for 3.5 years. I think they can last a few more months.
They kept up the "Weekend at Bernies" routine for 3.5 years. I think they can last a few more months.
They'll drag his corpse over the finish line if they have to. His poll numbers were the only reason he stepped down from his re-election bid not his health and inability to serve.