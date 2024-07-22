Opinion When will Biden resign as president?

cottagecheesefan said:
Do you think Biden will resign, if so, when?

I give it a couple weeks.
Click to expand...
Resign?

He ain’t resigning. The Democratic Party is falling in line with Kamala with record speed. There is no need to have him removed with the party in such agreement.

The Dems are sending Biden out for his Retirement Tour for the next few months, he’s like a modern day George Washington by relinquishing such power…that’s how they will sell it.
 
They'll drag his corpse over the finish line if they have to. His poll numbers were the only reason he stepped down from his re-election bid not his health and inability to serve.
 
Mr Holmes said:
They kept up the "Weekend at Bernies" routine for 3.5 years. I think they can last a few more months.
Click to expand...
Even “Weekend at Bernie’s” had enough support for a 2nd Movie.
 
Mr Holmes said:
They kept up the "Weekend at Bernies" routine for 3.5 years. I think they can last a few more months.
Click to expand...

Morning Star said:
They'll drag his corpse over the finish line if they have to. His poll numbers were the only reason he stepped down from his re-election bid not his health and inability to serve.
Click to expand...


I am not so sure. I think that will make people lose faith in the democrats. Right now the democrats are reenergized, but to independents and moderates, they still asking where is Biden?

I think it hurts the democrats to continue with weekend at Biden’s, as it is exposed now.
 
Given how close they are to finishing the term I imagine he’ll just ride it out
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
International Biden Introduces Zalensky as 'President Putin' at NATO conference, Then Refers to 'Vice President Trump'
20 21 22
Replies
437
Views
10K
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,241
Messages
55,894,634
Members
174,975
Latest member
MuscularItalian

Share this page

Back
Top