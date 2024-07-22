cottagecheesefan said: Do you think Biden will resign, if so, when?



I give it a couple weeks. Click to expand...

Resign?He ain’t resigning. The Democratic Party is falling in line with Kamala with record speed. There is no need to have him removed with the party in such agreement.The Dems are sending Biden out for his Retirement Tour for the next few months, he’s like a modern day George Washington by relinquishing such power…that’s how they will sell it.