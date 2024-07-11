International Biden Introduces Zalensky as 'President Putin' at NATO conference, Then Refers to 'Vice President Trump'

Biden live updates: Biden introduces Zelensky as Putin at Nato event

The US president, who is under intense scrutiny amid questions over his age and fitness, makes the gaffe ahead of a crunch news conference.
An audible gasp just went up in the media centre here as President Biden introduced Ukraine’s leader to the stage, calling him “President Putin”.

Within moments, Biden walked back to the microphone and corrected himself saying: “President Putin? We’re going to beat Putin,” then correctly introducing him as President Zelensky.

The moment was being broadcast on huge screens in here the international media centre where the slip up caused the stunned reaction.

---

Dear God...

... was this the final nail in the coffin of Biden's Presidential challenge?

I think yes.

---

Biden makes his second gaffe of the night and mixes up former President Donald Trump with his Vice-President Kamala Harris.

While answering a question, he says "I wouldn't have picked Vice-President Trump...".

He mistakenly introduced Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin" at an earlier event.

This time he did not correct himself.

---

It gets worse...
 
skysolo said:
I like a president who doesn't know who he's introducing.

He's got my vote.
Still better than a President that uses his position to extort a foreign government with the threat of withholding congressionally approved aid in exchange for political favors while that nation is on the eve of total invasion. lmao
 
Fun fact did you know Putins son in law actually has the same name as Zelensky? They probably laugh about that a lot.
 
Why would it be the final nail in the coffin after everything else from both of them? Tim Apple, etc. This is all nothing new.
 
HOLA said:
Why would it be the final nail in the coffin after everything else from both of them? Tim Apple, etc. This is all nothing new.
I dunno I think this is worse than Tim Apple.
 
This is completely normal. We are fools for thinking something is rotten in the state of Denmark.
 
Siver! said:
An audible gasp just went up in the media centre here as President Biden introduced Ukraine’s leader to the stage, calling him “President Putin”.

Within moments, Biden walked back to the microphone and corrected himself saying: “President Putin? We’re going to beat Putin,” then correctly introducing him as President Zelensky.

The moment was being broadcast on huge screens in here the international media centre where the slip up caused the stunned reaction.

---

Dear God...

... was this the final nail in the coffin of Biden's Presidential challenge?

I think yes.
Did he have a cold? Was it 4:01pm?
 
