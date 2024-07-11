Biden live updates: Biden introduces Zelensky as Putin at Nato event The US president, who is under intense scrutiny amid questions over his age and fitness, makes the gaffe ahead of a crunch news conference.

An audible gasp just went up in the media centre here as President Biden introduced Ukraine’s leader to the stage, calling him “President Putin”.Within moments, Biden walked back to the microphone and corrected himself saying: “President Putin? We’re going to beat Putin,” then correctly introducing him as President Zelensky.The moment was being broadcast on huge screens in here the international media centre where the slip up caused the stunned reaction.---Dear God...... was this the final nail in the coffin of Biden's Presidential challenge?I think yes.