When was the last time you went to the library?

I have a 5 year old so I take her weekly, I like finding books from my child hood and reading them to her, we are going through Captain Underpants rn and she loves it.



Also I'll browse the new novels sometimes and see something that interests me and it's not much of a comittment to check it out. I also recently checked out the entire Preacher Graphic Novel series which was amazing.



Sometimes homeless guys are there using the internet too and its fun to see what they are looking at. A lot of Amazon shopping, I wonder where they have it sent to.