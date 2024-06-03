When was the last time you went to the library?

I honestly haven't been to library maybe 5-6 years maybe longer. I don't read books anymore, my attention span is terrible when comes to reading books.

So for myself, I just don't see a reason to go to the library anymore.

I also notice bookstores are slowly dying as well.
 
Likewise not for years. I still like to read and like buying 2nd hand books online which is really cheap normally few pounds each so don't mind paying that. Parking near my local library always difficult.
 
I have a 5 year old so I take her weekly, I like finding books from my child hood and reading them to her, we are going through Captain Underpants rn and she loves it.

Also I'll browse the new novels sometimes and see something that interests me and it's not much of a comittment to check it out. I also recently checked out the entire Preacher Graphic Novel series which was amazing.

Sometimes homeless guys are there using the internet too and its fun to see what they are looking at. A lot of Amazon shopping, I wonder where they have it sent to.
 
I have a 5 year old so I take her weekly, I like finding books from my child hood and reading them to her, we are going through Captain Underpants rn and she loves it.

Also I'll browse the new novels sometimes and see something that interests me and it's not much of a comittment to check it out. I also recently checked out the entire Preacher Graphic Novel series which was amazing.

Sometimes homeless guys are there using the internet too and its fun to see what they are looking at. A lot of Amazon shopping, I wonder where they have it sent to.
lol that's interesting.

But yeah that's cool that you go to the library often with your kid. Good stuff.
 
They actually built a brand new library near me. It looks really nice but I don't think many people are using it.
 
