When was the last time you climbed a tree?

When I was 10 you couldn't keep me out of the trees.

I'd take a book up a tree and just chill for hours reading. Life just didn't get any better than that.

But I can't remember the last time I climbed one. Like was there a moment where I suddenly decided trees weren't cool anymore? I don't know.

I may attempt to climb one when I sober up. I have a beer belly and a very bad shoulder so not sure how far I'll make it, but I have to try.

What if that was the secret to being happy all this time? Just climbing trees. And I gave it all up just to stick my penis in a girl.

Damnit Leah, look what you've done to me! Look what I've become.

All because of you.
 
"And I gave it all up just to stick my penis in a girl."

...Don't worry, I'm sure we've all done stupid things in the name of that particular pursuit, sherbro.
 
Well imagine if he stopped climbing girls to fuck trees that would be weird
 
Seriously though I have random thoughts about trees. Yes climbing trees is cunt-smashing awesome and it‘s a shame it‘s completely lost on adults in developed countries.

Something I wonder too is why people throughout history didn‘t inhabit trees more like ewoks, i. e. Building villages in forests in large trees. By doing so you avoid moisture from the ground, are protected from the wind and heavy rain, are protected from animals, can defend more easily from attackers since you are a few meters above their heads, etc. It‘s also imaginable that it costs less in building materials. I think the reason why this never picked up is because you can‘t really heat a house in a tree and you can‘t do agriculture in a forest.
 
Lol, 5 minutes ago. I'm planting whips in an established hedge to thicken it out and had to climb a tree to get to the spade so I could step on it to drive it into the ground.
 
