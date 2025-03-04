When was the last time you climbed a tree?

When I was 10 you couldn't keep me out of the trees.



I'd take a book up a tree and just chill for hours reading. Life just didn't get any better than that.



But I can't remember the last time I climbed one. Like was there a moment where I suddenly decided trees weren't cool anymore? I don't know.



I may attempt to climb one when I sober up. I have a beer belly and a very bad shoulder so not sure how far I'll make it, but I have to try.



What if that was the secret to being happy all this time? Just climbing trees. And I gave it all up just to stick my penis in a girl.



Damnit Leah, look what you've done to me! Look what I've become.



All because of you.