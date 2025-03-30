I'm in my mid twenties, and, maybe I'm just having a bad week, but recently I can't help but feel like I feel very invisible when I'm going through life. I do have friends, but most of them live aboard now or are too busy to meet up and do things together.



Nobody really seems to interact with me besides cashiers or librarians when I go to collect books from the library. Even in the BJJ clubs I'm in it feels like most people don't really mix with each other beyond a name only basis.



Does anyone else feel this at times? I've read through US-centric forums like reddit, and there is strong undercurrent from the answers that this is what most men experience when they go through life.