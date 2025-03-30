Social Is it normal in life to feel invisible as a man?

FléauDeDieu

FléauDeDieu

Le Parrain
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 8, 2019
Messages
640
Reaction score
665
I'm in my mid twenties, and, maybe I'm just having a bad week, but recently I can't help but feel like I feel very invisible when I'm going through life. I do have friends, but most of them live aboard now or are too busy to meet up and do things together.

Nobody really seems to interact with me besides cashiers or librarians when I go to collect books from the library. Even in the BJJ clubs I'm in it feels like most people don't really mix with each other beyond a name only basis.

Does anyone else feel this at times? I've read through US-centric forums like reddit, and there is strong undercurrent from the answers that this is what most men experience when they go through life.
 
FléauDeDieu said:
I'm in my mid twenties, and, maybe I'm just having a bad week, but recently I can't help but feel like I feel very invisible when I'm going through life. I do have friends, but most of them live aboard now or are too busy to meet up and do things together.

Nobody really seems to interact with me besides cashiers or librarians when I go to collect books from the library. Even in the BJJ clubs I'm in it feels like most people don't really mix with each other beyond a name only basis.

Does anyone else feel this at times? I've read through US-centric forums like reddit, and there is strong undercurrent from the answers that this is what most men experience when they go through life.
Click to expand...
You are not invisible here on Sherdog

vandamme.gif
 
Yes you are nothing. This is the Sherdog though. Here we are one mostly.
 
FléauDeDieu said:
I'm in my mid twenties, and, maybe I'm just having a bad week, but recently I can't help but feel like I feel very invisible when I'm going through life. I do have friends, but most of them live aboard now or are too busy to meet up and do things together.

Nobody really seems to interact with me besides cashiers or librarians when I go to collect books from the library. Even in the BJJ clubs I'm in it feels like most people don't really mix with each other beyond a name only basis.

Does anyone else feel this at times? I've read through US-centric forums like reddit, and there is strong undercurrent from the answers that this is what most men experience when they go through life.
Click to expand...
You live in Manhattan? NY is tough until you make a few friends and get acclimated. How long have you been here?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,437
Messages
57,096,989
Members
175,537
Latest member
Araquém

Share this page

Back
Top