When it's all said and done, will we ever see Khamzat reach his full potential?

The guy is 30 and he's about in his prime right now or just reaching it. I believe the guy has so much to give still, that we haven't seen yet.
He's one of the most entertaining fighters that are truly well rounded. He could beat you by KO/TKO or Submission. A must see fighter.
Never had this much excitement for a fighter since Fedor.
He's in the cusp of greatness imo. If he continues on winning in impressive fashion. We will have a new superstar.
But he's littered with problems and obstacles. So who know what will happen to him.
He might even retire, wouldn't surprise me at this point.
