When it's all said and done, will we ever see Khamzat reach his full potential?

  • Yes he'll reach his full potential, he'll become champion and defend the belt several times.

    Votes: 1 5.0%

  • Yes, we already have. He's already peaked.

    Votes: 9 45.0%

  • No, we'll never see truly what Khamzat could have been.

    Votes: 7 35.0%

  • I don't know, one of the most frustrating fighters to follow these days.

    Votes: 3 15.0%
  • Total voters
    20
The guy is 30 and he's about in his prime right now or just reaching it. I believe the guy has so much to give still, that we haven't seen yet.

He's one of the most entertaining fighters that are truly well rounded. He could beat you by KO/TKO or Submission. A must see fighter.

Never had this much excitement for a fighter since Fedor.

He's in the cusp of greatness imo. If he continues on winning in impressive fashion. We will have a new superstar.

But he's littered with problems and obstacles. So who know what will happen to him.

He might even retire, wouldn't surprise me at this point.

khamzat-chimaev-nate-diaz-2.jpeg
 
His full potential has already been wasted, he could have held a title 2 years ago.

he only has himself to blame, Khamzat will be a cautionary tale in the future and even if he holds a title he's already wasted too much of his fighting prime to extend his reign as long as possible. and the way that I see it he is now at least 2 fights away from any title and at his rate he'll never make it there. He needs to get 3 fights in 1 year to catch back up.
 
He cant even fight in the USA. He is just a pet fighter for Middle East events.

The right thing would be to release him and let One FC get him. He is not even viable for PFL since he cant enter the US.
Thinking about this maybe it is best if Khamzat does not reach his full potential. I say that wanting the best for his health but him being champion knowing what we know now would suck. He might and I mean MIGHT defend once a year, and he can't get into the US so it's unlikely you could call him for a last minute fight (ala Alex Pereira). If he were to win a UFC Title it is almost a guarantee there would be an interim champion within the first year.
 
We already saw his full potential in the Burns fight.
 
I feel like that ship has sailed, but I hope I’m wrong
 
Thinking about this maybe it is best if Khamzat does not reach his full potential. I say that wanting the best for his health but him being champion knowing what we know now would suck. He might and I mean MIGHT defend once a year, and he can't get into the US so it's unlikely you could call him for a last minute fight (ala Alex Pereira). If he were to win a UFC Title it is almost a guarantee there would be an interim champion within the first year.
Exactly, his championship is atrocious business for any American org.

Dana would need to beg a lot and pull some strings to whatever friends he has in Washington.
 
I am afraid this is it.

Its not new that guys from this region quite once they came close to the top and started to face the first adversities. Shit, its not even not that rare but rather a commonly known thing. When you look at all those former UFC fighters from that region you can find many who just quit at some point in their career.

Personally I think that its mostly connected to mential insecurity. They come from a very stron patriarchical culture and once they get to the top and understand that they are not the alpha they thought they are they lose faith in themselve and give up.
 
He peaked. The show is over^^
If Khamzat had stuck to the activity level of his first three fights we would have found out how good he is years ago. I don't blame him for the bout with covid but that was 3 years ago and doesn't explain why he barely fights. He seems to have a diva mentality despite his kill everybody posturing.
 
Well right now absolutely not. Prove me wrong Khamzat!
 
In the hearts and minds of his hardest dick riders on sherdog he theoretically held the MW and LHW titles anyways so that's all that matters.
 
He discovered Twitter and social media and that was his undoing.
 
