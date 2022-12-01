When did you know it was over?

Three years before this Chael laid the blueprint out for beating Silva. Wrestle him to the ground where his striking is useless and then avoid his BJJ by not relaxing and getting into a ground scramble. Chael rocked Silva multiple times in their first fight because Silva was being overly cautious over takedown attempts and leaving himself open for easy 1-2 shots and straights. Chael controlled and dominated Silva on the ground but failed to get a finish and basically rested during a ground and pound sequence allowing Silva to throw a triangle onto him.



Lots of people were looking for Weidman to beat Silva. Silva was like -300 to -400 betting favorite against every but Chael and Bonnar (where he was a hilarious -1500 or something crazy to win). But against Weidman he was getting like -150 in some places and Weidman like +150. So people were expecting Silva to lose to Weidman like he did against Chael only this time without the triangle finish.



Silva leaving his hands down was a huge shock. And him getting starched was another shock. I know he was coming off of his 'Matrix' fights like against Bonnar. But Weidman was one of the strongest middleweights anyone had seen up to that point and people were very confident he was stylistically bad for Silva.



After the leg break, his age, and the drugs, people knew it was mostly over for Silva. His entire fighting style after that changed from trying to win to trying to just get some highlight reel moments that cost him pretty much every single match he was in from that point onward.