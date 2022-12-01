When did you know it was over?

HHJ
Unimpressed Jiri
@plutonium
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2004
- Messages
- 144,754
- Reaction score
- 105,139
Whether it was their career as a whole,or their time as a top fighter,you saw a loss that marked the clear end of an era.
When Chuck was ko'd by Rashad,I knew he'd never be the same. You cant just come back from that one.
It was surreal as fuck when Wanderlei got ko'd by Mirko in the 2nd fight,he'd slowly been slipping for awhile but..you knew he left a piece of himself in there.
Anderson vs Weidman: Anderson had a very long reign,but the wolves were baying at his door. Weidman was like Sonnen x 3,and we saw how hard a time he had with Sonnen,so I thought he'd lost but it was still shocking and surreal to see him dominated and then put unconcious. Like Wanderlei,you didnt think it could happen! Anderson stayed around a long long time after that,but his time on top was over.