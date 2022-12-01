When did you know it was over?

hi-res-7488058_crop_north.jpg


Whether it was their career as a whole,or their time as a top fighter,you saw a loss that marked the clear end of an era.


When Chuck was ko'd by Rashad,I knew he'd never be the same. You cant just come back from that one.

It was surreal as fuck when Wanderlei got ko'd by Mirko in the 2nd fight,he'd slowly been slipping for awhile but..you knew he left a piece of himself in there.

Anderson vs Weidman: Anderson had a very long reign,but the wolves were baying at his door. Weidman was like Sonnen x 3,and we saw how hard a time he had with Sonnen,so I thought he'd lost but it was still shocking and surreal to see him dominated and then put unconcious. Like Wanderlei,you didnt think it could happen! Anderson stayed around a long long time after that,but his time on top was over.
 
Three years before this Chael laid the blueprint out for beating Silva. Wrestle him to the ground where his striking is useless and then avoid his BJJ by not relaxing and getting into a ground scramble. Chael rocked Silva multiple times in their first fight because Silva was being overly cautious over takedown attempts and leaving himself open for easy 1-2 shots and straights. Chael controlled and dominated Silva on the ground but failed to get a finish and basically rested during a ground and pound sequence allowing Silva to throw a triangle onto him.

Lots of people were looking for Weidman to beat Silva. Silva was like -300 to -400 betting favorite against every but Chael and Bonnar (where he was a hilarious -1500 or something crazy to win). But against Weidman he was getting like -150 in some places and Weidman like +150. So people were expecting Silva to lose to Weidman like he did against Chael only this time without the triangle finish.

Silva leaving his hands down was a huge shock. And him getting starched was another shock. I know he was coming off of his 'Matrix' fights like against Bonnar. But Weidman was one of the strongest middleweights anyone had seen up to that point and people were very confident he was stylistically bad for Silva.

After the leg break, his age, and the drugs, people knew it was mostly over for Silva. His entire fighting style after that changed from trying to win to trying to just get some highlight reel moments that cost him pretty much every single match he was in from that point onward.
 
DecisionSplit said:
It exposed the limitations of Anderson's approach. Anderson falls into a certain way when he feels the guy is scared to stand with him,and is lookin for a takedown,or when they are gonna come in wild with violent attacks to try and end it quick. He knows well how to fight either of these,but when they have the confidence to mix them together in an unpredictable way,Anderson had a hard time adjusting to it. Then you have a guy like Weidman who is not only going to mix them together,but has total aggressive confidence in those aspects, but also the sub defense and the knockout power. Still,to see Anderson go down like that was crazy to see! Will never forget it.
 
Garbrandt when he beat Assuncao to be honest. He got backed against the fence and would have been on the viral side of a KO if Assuncao threw a body shot instead. It showed me that Cody will continue to get into 50/50 situations and be KO'd again.

Won some good money betting against him after that fight.
 
Izzysexboyfriend said:
Lost to the #1 LW by an injury in a competitive round and you don’t see him ever winning another fight? I call bullshit
He is 1-2, was KO'd in the previous fight and now his body can't even make it past the 2nd round? He is 100% done after losing to Dustin the two ways he did. he embarrassed Dustin in their first fight when he was a top guy in pre 2016.
 
Machida after the Shogun and Rampage losses, he had been completely figured out.
 
When Fedro finally scheduled his 4th fight against a top 10 fighter, I knew he'd lose, and he did. When he got mauled by Bigfoot after that, I knew his time at the top was over.

Never thought Silva would come back after the leg break, let alone be at the top again.

Pretty sure Reyes will never be relevant after his most recent in-cage naptime.

Figured Chuck was done after Rampage knocked him out with ease and the merger brought all the other top guys over. No more defenses vs Horn or White tier fighters.

Tito crying after getting spanked seemed pretty telling.

Stipe seems to be done now too.
 
Fioretti said:
When Fedro finally scheduled his 4th fight against a top 10 fighter, I knew he'd lose, and he did. When he got mauled by Bigfoot after that, I knew his time at the top was over.

Never thought Silva would come back after the leg break, let alone be at the top again.

Pretty sure Reyes will never be relevant after his most recent in-cage naptime.

Figured Chuck was done after Rampage knocked him out with ease and the merger brought all the other top guys over. No more defenses vs Horn or White tier fighters.

Tito crying after getting spanked seemed pretty telling.

Stipe seems to be done now too.
for me it was the very moment Ngannou stuffed the first takedown. as for Fedro, it was about how badly he did in the grappling vs Rodgers when he should have easily Zulu'd him.
 
