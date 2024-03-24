Notable first impression

Remember a time when you first saw a fighter youd never seen before and they completley shocked and amazed you.



When I first saw Mirko,it was his first PRIDE fight w Wanderlei and I already knew Wanderlei was a beast and already 205 champ, but the commentators were sayng how Mirko came direct from K-1, was an elite kickboxer and also an ANTI TERRORIST SQUAD LEADER



and right after that...they had their very famous staredown and Mirko not afraid of Wanderlei at ALL



The fight was awesome too but just remembering that whole thing sent chills down my spine.





