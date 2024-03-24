Notable first impression

HHJ

HHJ

RIP Toriyama
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
142,748
Reaction score
100,959
Remember a time when you first saw a fighter youd never seen before and they completley shocked and amazed you.

When I first saw Mirko,it was his first PRIDE fight w Wanderlei and I already knew Wanderlei was a beast and already 205 champ, but the commentators were sayng how Mirko came direct from K-1, was an elite kickboxer and also an ANTI TERRORIST SQUAD LEADER

and right after that...they had their very famous staredown and Mirko not afraid of Wanderlei at ALL

The fight was awesome too but just remembering that whole thing sent chills down my spine.


 
In recent times I remember seeing Benoit Saint Denis getting the living shit beaten out of him and still going, and hearing the announcers say he's ex French special forces. I just remember thinking, this guy has zero quit in him whatsoever.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Jon Jones vs Bonnar.

I didn't know Jones at all, but I knew Bonnar, and I thought Jones was being set up as a stepping stone for Bonnar to get back on the horse.
 
loisestrad said:
Jon Jones vs Bonnar.

I didn't know Jones at all, but I knew Bonnar, and I thought Jones was being set up as a stepping stone for Bonnar to get back on the horse.
Click to expand...
Yes you knew the guy was an insane talent, he just didnt have his game put together yet. Just needed to have the moveset make sense. But even at that time, it was pretty easy fight for him.
 
Daniel Cormier vs Jeff Monson

I had never seen him before but seeing how surprisingly fluidly he moved on his feet and knowing his wrestling credentials I knew he was going to be a future heavyweight champion regardless of promotion.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,617
Messages
55,293,025
Members
174,719
Latest member
Fedornvrthatgood2.0

Share this page

Back
Top