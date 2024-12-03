Whats your opinion on this? Good hit or bad hit?





Wanted some experienced football-fans opinion on this because it seems like I'm in a minority opinion here.



I played football in high school.

I enjoyed playing it but not as much watching it.

I barely watched it since they've added rules aimed at protecting the QB.



In the clip above, the QB is running forward at __(A)__ MPH.

The tackler is running __(B)__MPH with the intention of colliding with the QB.

Together that is __(C)__MPH.



At some point the QB goes from running at near full speed to beginning to slide, and that time is measured in ___(X)___ seconds.

Within those ___(X)___ seconds (in the low tenths of a second) the tackler is supposed to go from 'tackle mode,' recognize the QB is in the process of beginning to slide, decide not to collide with him, change trajectory to avoid the collision.



And the tackler has ___(Y)____ distance from himself and the QB, they're about to collide going ___(C)___ speed, is expected to have the reaction time to both recognize the slide and change trajectory within ___(X)___ seconds.



Everyone that has ever ran at a very high rate of speed knows its damn near impossible to remain highly observant while in 'tackle mode'.... and to stop on a dime.



Am I alone here that not only is this situation absolutely bullshit, but most situations there is no clear intention to take a cheap hit at the QB?

Yet these result in player ejections from games, major penalties that possibly change the outcomes of games, and possible fines.



So, what say you SportsBarrians?

Am I way off or right on the money?



By the way, if I'm wrong then I'm wrong.

Don't mean to start a long debate of stupid NFL rules, and since I don't watch anything close to the amount of football I used to I'm wondering what I'm missing in my perspective.