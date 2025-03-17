Top 20 NFL QB's

Sir Elzio Dennick
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2023
- Messages
- 792
- Reaction score
- 789
In my opinion, have seen them all play
1.Tom Brady Pats/Michigan
2.Joe Montana Niners/Notre Dame
3.Peyton Manning Colts/tTenn
4.Aaron Rodgers Packers/Cal
5.Drew Brees Saints/Purdue
6.Patrick Mahomes Chiefs/Texas Tech
7.Brett Favre Packers/So.Miss
8.Dan Marino Dolphins/Pitt
9.Big Ben Steelers/Miami Ohio
10.Philip Rivers Chargers/North Carolina
11.Otto Graham Browns/Northwestern..................a little before my football watching, but.....have seen some videos.
12.Matthew Stafford Lions/Georgia
13.Fran Tarkenton Vikings/Georgia
14.Russell Wilson Seahawks/Wisconsin
15.John Unitas Colts/Louisville
16.John Elway Broncos/Stanford
17.Steve Young Niners/BYU
18.Eli Manning Giants/Ole Miss
19.Warren Moon Oilers/Washington
20.Matt Ryan Falcons/Boston College
Obviously we all have our list.
I know where is Terry Bradshaw, Philip Rivers at 10??????
No need to.....look you dumb fuck. keep it cool and adult and interject how it should be , in your opinion.
Will give Slingin' Sammy some props., he was the roots to the tree, a QB playing both ways and he could punt, actually he could punt right now.
1.Tom Brady Pats/Michigan
2.Joe Montana Niners/Notre Dame
3.Peyton Manning Colts/tTenn
4.Aaron Rodgers Packers/Cal
5.Drew Brees Saints/Purdue
6.Patrick Mahomes Chiefs/Texas Tech
7.Brett Favre Packers/So.Miss
8.Dan Marino Dolphins/Pitt
9.Big Ben Steelers/Miami Ohio
10.Philip Rivers Chargers/North Carolina
11.Otto Graham Browns/Northwestern..................a little before my football watching, but.....have seen some videos.
12.Matthew Stafford Lions/Georgia
13.Fran Tarkenton Vikings/Georgia
14.Russell Wilson Seahawks/Wisconsin
15.John Unitas Colts/Louisville
16.John Elway Broncos/Stanford
17.Steve Young Niners/BYU
18.Eli Manning Giants/Ole Miss
19.Warren Moon Oilers/Washington
20.Matt Ryan Falcons/Boston College
Obviously we all have our list.
I know where is Terry Bradshaw, Philip Rivers at 10??????
No need to.....look you dumb fuck. keep it cool and adult and interject how it should be , in your opinion.
Will give Slingin' Sammy some props., he was the roots to the tree, a QB playing both ways and he could punt, actually he could punt right now.
Last edited: