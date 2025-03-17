  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Top 20 NFL QB's

In my opinion, have seen them all play

1.Tom Brady Pats/Michigan
2.Joe Montana Niners/Notre Dame
3.Peyton Manning Colts/tTenn
4.Aaron Rodgers Packers/Cal
5.Drew Brees Saints/Purdue
6.Patrick Mahomes Chiefs/Texas Tech
7.Brett Favre Packers/So.Miss
8.Dan Marino Dolphins/Pitt
9.Big Ben Steelers/Miami Ohio
10.Philip Rivers Chargers/North Carolina
11.Otto Graham Browns/Northwestern..................a little before my football watching, but.....have seen some videos.
12.Matthew Stafford Lions/Georgia
13.Fran Tarkenton Vikings/Georgia
14.Russell Wilson Seahawks/Wisconsin
15.John Unitas Colts/Louisville
16.John Elway Broncos/Stanford
17.Steve Young Niners/BYU
18.Eli Manning Giants/Ole Miss
19.Warren Moon Oilers/Washington
20.Matt Ryan Falcons/Boston College

Obviously we all have our list.

I know where is Terry Bradshaw, Philip Rivers at 10??????

No need to.....look you dumb fuck. keep it cool and adult and interject how it should be , in your opinion.

Will give Slingin' Sammy some props., he was the roots to the tree, a QB playing both ways and he could punt, actually he could punt right now.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Again with the Russel Wilson talk? SMDH
Do this, actually take a few minutes and check out.....

Career,,,,TD passes, wins, TD/INT ratio, passer rating, QB rushing, passing yards, pro bowls, SB success

I do think you aren't aware of what the guy has put up in his caeer. Cat has NFL firsts,
 
Second 20 no particular order

Lamar Jackson
Dan Fouts
Sonny Jrgenson
Jim Kelly
Len Dawson
Terry Bradshaw
Joe Namath
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
Troy Aikman
Roger Staubach
Kurt Warner
Dak Prescott
Y.A.Tittle
Jalen Hurts
Norm Van Brocklin
Carson Palmer
Cam Newton
Donovan McNabb
Bob Griese
 
