Judge and Jury said: they seem to me how mustangs were to my GTA.



every red light they were there reving their engines.

Don't get me wrong, I have had an owner of every type of modern vehicle try and get my attention at some point to try their luck -but the TA guys almost to the man will try it. Its amusing to me. On the street, I have only let loose on a few of them, and the results are always comical. This isn't to say that you couldn't make an LS1 or LT1 car move -you most certainly could- but most guys only run stock with maybe manifold or exhaust jobs -which isn't shit.99% of the guys you see on the street that think they have something are fucking cans.