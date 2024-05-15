Whats taking so long to book The Baddy vs Money?

If Edwards and Aspinall are on the card this may not even get co-main then. Would likely be third fight from the top.UFC has only announced 5 fights for the UFC 304 card so far, be patient and soon they will announce more including Aspinall, Edwards & Pimblett's fights.
UFC 304 | MMA Event | TapologyUFC 304 takes place Saturday, July 27, 2024 with 5 fights at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.www.tapology.com
Paddy already in fight shape is bad news for Moicano
Yup, they'll most likely do a big announcement on Dana's channel. Whole main card line up.UFC has only announced 5 fights for the UFC 304 card so far, be patient and soon they will announce more including Aspinall, Edwards & Pimblett's fights.
