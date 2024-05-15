Whats taking so long to book The Baddy vs Money?

Power Slap OG
Is Money Moicono all talk doesn't want to sign?

Paddy ready to embarrass him. imho

Co-main on the Manchester England card who wins?
 
UFC has only announced 5 fights for the UFC 304 card so far, be patient and soon they will announce more including Aspinall, Edwards & Pimblett's fights. ;)

UFC has only announced 5 fights for the UFC 304 card so far, be patient and soon they will announce more including Aspinall, Edwards & Pimblett's fights. ;)

If Edwards and Aspinall are on the card this may not even get co-main then. Would likely be third fight from the top.
 
Paddy already in fight shape is bad news for Moicano
79555609-0-image-a-108_1704243924488.jpg


and for Tom as well.
 
Paddy "The Canie" Pimblet doesn’t want fight despite all the barking he does in Instagram, he is waiting the UFC give him BJ Penn, Kevin Lee or Diego Sánchez
 
Moicano is in the top 10 now, he's on to bigger and better things. Paddy can fight Green so we can see if he deserves to be ranked.
 
UFC has only announced 5 fights for the UFC 304 card so far, be patient and soon they will announce more including Aspinall, Edwards & Pimblett's fights. ;)

Yup, they'll most likely do a big announcement on Dana's channel. Whole main card line up.
 
