Paddy wants Money!

Money Moicono that is Paddy ain't shook.

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2024...blett-summer-return-vs-renato-moicano-callout

“Paddy pimblett always a tough guy when someone gets booked to a fight!!! He’s representing everything that’s wrong with society!!! Our grandparents heroes were military generals and statesmen our parents hero’s were sport athletes and now this generation heroes are clowns! #ufc.”

Paddy response

“I saw something the other day on Twitter, that I’m meant to be fighting Renato Moicano at UFC 301,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “No. My kids will be about 2 weeks old. I’m not fighting that soon. I won’t be fighting until June or July. … That is who I want next: Renato Moicano. ‘Money’ Moicano, you owe me money, lad. I’m coming for you, you little sausage.”

Society needs less people worshipping military generals and more people worshipping clowns.

Vote Paddy!
 
loisestrad said:
Society needs less people worshipping military generals and more people worshipping clowns.

Vote Paddy!
That s coming from a guy who had a meltdown because he submitted his opponent too fast.



Not enough people with neck tats. Thats whats really wrong with society. Vote for Moicano. Neck tats for all
 
