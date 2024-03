Paddy wants Money!

Money Moicono that is Paddy ain't shook.“Paddy pimblett always a tough guy when someone gets booked to a fight!!! He’s representing everything that’s wrong with society!!! Our grandparents heroes were military generals and statesmen our parents hero’s were sport athletes and now this generation heroes are clowns! #ufc.” Paddy response“I saw something the other day on Twitter, that I’m meant to be fighting Renato Moicano at UFC 301,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel . “No. My kids will be about 2 weeks old. I’m not fighting that soon. I won’t be fighting until June or July. … That is who I want next: Renato Moicano. ‘Money’ Moicano, you owe me money, lad. I’m coming for you, you little sausage.”Book it Daner ya bald goof..