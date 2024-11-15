Whats old man Stipe Miocic's current shape??

IceCold ADCC
@purple
@purple
- Joined
- May 27, 2003
- Messages
- 1,789
- Reaction score
- 296
I know pre-fight, fight camp reports are normally: "He is in the best shape of his life, ready to shock the world".
...Then after he loses it's: "He had a broken neck and could not train for 12 weeks".
With that being said occasionally we get a concerning behind the scenes report before the fight about a fighter being out of shape, looking slow, partying/personal issues, or injured ect.
I'm just curious if anyone has heard anything on what Stipe has looked like in camp. I feel like I haven't heard shit about him, other than he can't talk (which is normal). Everything has been about Jon and Tom. Lol
So what's the word? Does he got that old man strength firing on all cylinders? Or is he a walking corpse trying to collect that last paycheck?
