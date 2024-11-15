Whats old man Stipe Miocic's current shape??

I don't know about you guys but I think Stipe looked way better than his last fight, against Francis in his last fight 4 years ago he was 230 Ibs and he was way too skinny, I said at the time that he looked frail and so skinny, (if you remember the first fight Stipe was much bigger when he beat Francis and was 247 Ibs). I don't understand why he lost so much weight when he was champion and it was working before.



This time he is back to his usual weight and just doesn't have that frail look that he has against Francis rematch. I thought Stipe looked good and strong at the weighs in!!.



Not heard about any injuries or nothing like that, but then again we never do, unless there is a rare leak