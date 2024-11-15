  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Whats old man Stipe Miocic's current shape??

I know pre-fight, fight camp reports are normally: "He is in the best shape of his life, ready to shock the world".

...Then after he loses it's: "He had a broken neck and could not train for 12 weeks".

With that being said occasionally we get a concerning behind the scenes report before the fight about a fighter being out of shape, looking slow, partying/personal issues, or injured ect.

I'm just curious if anyone has heard anything on what Stipe has looked like in camp. I feel like I haven't heard shit about him, other than he can't talk (which is normal). Everything has been about Jon and Tom. Lol

So what's the word? Does he got that old man strength firing on all cylinders? Or is he a walking corpse trying to collect that last paycheck?
 
Hes in shape for sure.

The big question is if the 4 years off were a good thing or not IMO.

w640xh480_GettyImages-2184957215.jpg
 
If I am 42 and basically already retired, I would rather take the cheque and go back to my family safe instead of risking it all to win.
 
I don't know about you guys but I think Stipe looked way better than his last fight, against Francis in his last fight 4 years ago he was 230 Ibs and he was way too skinny, I said at the time that he looked frail and so skinny, (if you remember the first fight Stipe was much bigger when he beat Francis and was 247 Ibs). I don't understand why he lost so much weight when he was champion and it was working before.

This time he is back to his usual weight and just doesn't have that frail look that he has against Francis rematch. I thought Stipe looked good and strong at the weighs in!!.

Not heard about any injuries or nothing like that, but then again we never do, unless there is a rare leak
 
Let's just put it this way: he hasn't put out any training video that shows him moving around not like an old man. He's heavyweight trim and been hitting the gym, but his joints and back haven't been getting any younger. So Stipe is definitely beach ready, once you roll him out there.
 
I don't know about you guys but I think Stipe looked way better than his last fight, against Francis in his last fight 4 years ago he was 230 Ibs and he was way too skinny, I said at the time that he looked frail and so skinny, (if you remember the first fight Stipe was much bigger when he beat Francis and was 247 Ibs). I don't understand why he lost so much weight when he was champion and it was working before.

This time he is back to his usual weight and just doesn't have that frail look that he has against Francis rematch. I thought Stipe looked good and strong at the weighs in!!.

Not heard about any injuries or nothing like that, but then again we never do, unless there is a rare leak
To add some context, he dropped the weight initially for the Cormier fights. I think he felt he needed to be faster and in better shape with his cardio for the DC match up, which ended up being the right call.

I think it was the wrong call to then maintain that lower weight against Francis, especially in the apex’s smaller cage. But he seems to be back to regular
 
His pad work didn’t look too good from what I saw
 
