What's next for Sean and Jared?

With Izzy fighting DDP in the coming months and Khamzat fighting Bobby later this month (with the winner fighting the winner of DDP vs Izzy) what do you think comes next for Jared and Sean? Both are clearly deserving of title shots but are stuck in unfortunate circumstances. What would you be interested in seeing both of them do in the mean time? The 2 of them running it back? (presuming Jared wins next weekend). Sean fighting the loser of Izzy vs DDP? Jared fighting the loser of Bobby vs Khamzat? I can't really see much else happening with them outside of those options for now. Jared has already done his share fighting down, I don't think it would be fair to have him continue to fight down anymore if he beats Imavov. I mean the Costa and Brendan Allen fight could technically be there but Costa doesn't deserve to fight up anymore and Allen would die fighting Jared so he would be an idiot to take that fight if he were offered it.