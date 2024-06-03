What's next for Sean and Jared?

CatchtheseHands

CatchtheseHands

The Fade Giver
@Black
Joined
Oct 2, 2021
Messages
5,536
Reaction score
7,295
With Izzy fighting DDP in the coming months and Khamzat fighting Bobby later this month (with the winner fighting the winner of DDP vs Izzy) what do you think comes next for Jared and Sean? Both are clearly deserving of title shots but are stuck in unfortunate circumstances. What would you be interested in seeing both of them do in the mean time? The 2 of them running it back? (presuming Jared wins next weekend). Sean fighting the loser of Izzy vs DDP? Jared fighting the loser of Bobby vs Khamzat? I can't really see much else happening with them outside of those options for now. Jared has already done his share fighting down, I don't think it would be fair to have him continue to fight down anymore if he beats Imavov. I mean the Costa and Brendan Allen fight could technically be there but Costa doesn't deserve to fight up anymore and Allen would die fighting Jared so he would be an idiot to take that fight if he were offered it.
 
Cannonier definitely has a chance to make waves next weekend. He's the last guy besides Duplessis to beat Strickland. A solid win next weekend and a strong call-out could get him a title eliminator against Strickland. Duplessis vs. Adesanya might be close enough for a rematch, so a Strickland vs. Cannonier rematch isn't off the table.
 
Cannonier should become the biggest Whittaker and DDP fans on the planet. He’s not going to jump Strickland but if Whittaker can beat Khamzat and Cannonier can get a finish over Imavov he might be able to slide in there. I don’t know anyone that’s clamoring to see DDP Whittaker II
 
Thepaintbucket said:
If history is right Strickland will likely sit out and wait for the next title shot
Click to expand...
I think he said something along those lines in the post fight presser last night.

I can see a case for that, since he did whoop Izzy and fought a very close fight against Dricus.

But I wouldn't be mad either to see him run it back with Cannonier if he wins in impressive fashion next weekend.

I also think if Khamzat wins, at some point he and Sean may throw down. That to me might be an interesting clash of styles, especially if Sean survives the early wrestle-blitzkrieg of Chimaev.

But I do think Sean gets another crack at the belt soon.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
I think he said something along those lines in the post fight presser last night.

I can see a case for that, since he did whoop Izzy and fought a very close fight against Dricus.

But I wouldn't be mad either to see him run it back with Cannonier if he wins in impressive fashion next weekend.

I also think if Khamzat wins, at some point he and Sean may throw down. That to me might be an interesting clash of styles, especially if Sean survives the early wrestle-blitzkrieg of Chimaev.

But I do think Sean gets another crack at the belt soon.
Click to expand...

I definitely think so too. Khamzat will eventually cross paths with Strickland and izzy. Hopefully Strickland is drilling day and night
 
Thepaintbucket said:
I definitely think so too. Khamzat will eventually cross paths with Strickland and izzy. Hopefully Strickland is drilling day and night
Click to expand...
He has pretty solid TDD and scrambles back to his feet from what I've seen, but yeah, he will need to be super on point for Chimaev, particularly early on.
 
DatSamboKid said:
Cannonier definitely has a chance to make waves next weekend. He's the last guy besides Duplessis to beat Strickland. A solid win next weekend and a strong call-out could get him a title eliminator against Strickland. Duplessis vs. Adesanya might be close enough for a rematch, so a Strickland vs. Cannonier rematch isn't off the table.
Click to expand...
he's also 38 and not as polarizing as strickland. dana will favor strickland just for the sake of ticket sales unfortunately.
 
Strickland will likely fight the winner between Izzy and Dricus or the winner between Bobby Knuckles and Khamzat. I personally see him beating DDP and Izzy a 2nd time depending on how Izzy rebounds against DDP. Khamzat is likely to be the most stylistically unfavorable for him but if Whittaker beats him, I seriously doubt Whittaker will be able to stand and bang with Strickland just by how badly Strickland walked down Costa.

I don't know where Jared goes in all of this. He's the least popular of the bunch even if he's likely one of the more deserving ones in the patch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CatchtheseHands
Why Jared Cannonier is in the worst possible position to be in right now
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
VinceArch
VinceArch
CatchtheseHands
Does Jared have a real chance at touching the title now?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile
Unheralded Truth
Rumored Paulo Costa vs Jared Cannonier about to go down in June
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Kwic
Kwic
Unheralded Truth
Media Chael Sonnen on how "the show moves on" and DDP shouldn't be allowed to dictate his division
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
sanguinius
sanguinius
ExitLUPin
Its over for Tony, but also over for Paddy.... Who do they match him up with next?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Chomsky Honk
Chomsky Honk

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,526
Messages
55,635,667
Members
174,864
Latest member
Cauã masagão

Share this page

Back
Top